Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering several premium phones at a discount. For instance, the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Max are available for just Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. One can even check out the classic Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is available for just Rs. 26,999.

That's not all. Devices like the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. The pro model, for instance, can be bought for Rs. 17,999, which the Realme 8 5G is available for just Rs. 13,999. If you're looking for something more affordable, one can check out the Realme Narzo 30A that's priced at Rs. 9,499.

Realme offers several affordable phones under its C series. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering phones like the Realme C25s, Realme C15, Realme C11 2021, and the Realme C21 at a huge discount. These phones are available for as low as Rs. 6,999. For instance, the latest Realme C11 2021 is originally priced at Rs. 7,999 and the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering it for Rs. 6,999.

Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)

Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (10% off)

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)

Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (5% off)

Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25s (Watery Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (4% off)

Realme C25s (Watery Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Glacier Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Glacier Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)

Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C15 (Power Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

Realme C15 (Power Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (12% off)

Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (12% off)

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (10% off)

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)

Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.