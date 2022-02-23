Just In
- 49 min ago Motorola Moto G22 Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch; Specifications And Price Tipped
- 1 hr ago iQOO 9 Vs Asus ROG Phone 5s: Which One Is Better?
- 1 hr ago Facebook Launching Reels in 150 Countries Worldwide; New Ways For Creators To Make Money
- 1 hr ago Moto Edge 30 Pro To Launch On February 24 In India Via Flipkart; Expected Pricing, Features
Don't Miss
- Movies Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Reveals How Suhana Khan And Her Alleged Beau Ishaan Khatter Reacted To Film
- Lifestyle India-Us Partnership Critical To Vaccinating World Against Covid-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Penny Stock Priced At Just Over Rs. 5 For 140% Gains In 2022
- News Uttar Pradesh is with BJP, says PM Modi at rally in Barabanki
- Sports PKL 8: UP Yoddha head coach Jasveer Singh reacts ahead of semi-final clash against Patna Pirates
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 6.35 Lakh
- Education OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released At ossc.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Uttar Pradesh
Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Poco Smartphones
We are almost end of this month. Flipkart is hosting a month-end mobile fest sale which brings attractive offers on several brands' smartphones. If you are planning to buy a budget or mid-range Poco device, you must visit Flipkart. The Poco F3 GT is now available with 22 percent off, while the POCO C3 is selling for Rs. 9,499.
Besides, you can buy the Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 Reloaded, and other Poco devices at discounted price tags. To make your job easy, here we are listing all Poco devices that can now be purchased with a discount at Flipkart.
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)
POCO C3 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (15% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299