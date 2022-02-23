ENGLISH

    Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Poco Smartphones

    We are almost end of this month. Flipkart is hosting a month-end mobile fest sale which brings attractive offers on several brands' smartphones. If you are planning to buy a budget or mid-range Poco device, you must visit Flipkart. The Poco F3 GT is now available with 22 percent off, while the POCO C3 is selling for Rs. 9,499.

     
    Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount On Best Poco Smartphones

    Besides, you can buy the Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 Reloaded, and other Poco devices at discounted price tags. To make your job easy, here we are listing all Poco devices that can now be purchased with a discount at Flipkart.

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)

    POCO C3 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (15% off)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

    POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

    POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

    POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)

    POCO F3 GT is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Pro

    POCO M2 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

    POCO M2 Pro is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
