Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Poco Smartphones

POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)

POCO C3 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (15% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)

POCO F3 GT is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

POCO M2 Pro is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.