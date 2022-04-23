Just In
Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale: Discount Offers On POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT, And More
Flipkart, the e-commerce retailer is known for launching new discounts and offers. One of ongoing sale is the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. While there are discounts and offers on smartphones from numerous brands, the online retailer, Poco smartphones are also subjected to the discount.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new Poco smartphone, then the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest is the right time to get your hands on one of these devices at a discount. Do take a look at the discounts you can get from below.
POCO X4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off)
POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (8% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)
POCO C3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
