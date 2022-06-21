Just In
Flipkart Moto Days Sale: Avail Enticing Offers On Motorola Smartphones
The Moto Days sale is now live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart for those who are interested in upgrading to a new Motorola smartphone at a discounted price. This is a five-day sale that will end on June 22. During the sale period, buyers will get enticing discounts and offer on a slew of Motorola smartphones, including the Moto G, Moto E, and Moto Edge series models.
At this point in time, you can get your hands on Motorola smartphones ranging from budget models to premium offerings at discounts. Also, there is a no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discounts, and more for those who want to purchase a new smartphone from the company. Check out the price of the Motorola smartphone you are interested in buying from here.
MOTOROLA G22 (Mint Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA G22 is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)
MOTOROLA G31 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 24% off
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 31% off
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 9% off
MOTOROLA e40 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G52 (Charcoal Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 17% off
MOTOROLA g52 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 30 Pro (Stardust White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 19% off
MOTOROLA Edge 30 Pro is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 27% off
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 28% off
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 28% off
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 25% off
MOTOROLA G51 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 21% off
Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 30 (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,999 9% off
MOTOROLA edge 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Motorola Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
