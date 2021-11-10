ENGLISH

    Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale: Discount Offers On OPPO Reno6 5G, OPPO A15s, OPPO A53s 5G, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart has come with yet another sale, this time around, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on Oppo smartphones during the Oppo Advance Days Sale. You can now get up to 19 percent off on select Oppo smartphones.

     

    Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale

    Devices like the OPPO F19s and the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G are now available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 41,990, respectively. On top of that, Flipkart has also announced price cuts on products like the OPPO A15s and the OPPO A33. Here are all the smartphones that are currently on sale during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale.

    OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 35,990 16% off

    OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A15s (Dynamic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 7% off

    OPPO A15s is available at 7% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 48,990 (14% off)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990 5% off

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990 19% off

    OPPO A33 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO F19s (Glowing Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 13% off

    OPPO F19s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 15:56 [IST]
