Flipkart Oppo Days 2021: Discount Offer On OPPO Reno2, Oppo A31, F17 Pro, Oppo A53 And More

If you are planning to buy a new Oppo smartphone, then this looks a great opportunity. Under this sale, you can get either an entry-level, mid-range, or a high-end Oppo smartphone at unbeatable pricing.

Check out the Oppo Days sale discounts on Flipkart right now and but your favorite smartphone at discount.

2% Off On OPPO Reno2

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery

14% Off On Oppo A31

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP mono, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

18% Off On Oppo A53

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

27% Off On OPPO A1k

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

22% Off On OPPO A11K

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

4% Off On Oppo Reno4 Pro

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

15% Off On OPPO A33

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

21% Off On OPPO A5s

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

8% Off On OPPO A12

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs