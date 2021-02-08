ENGLISH

    Flipkart Oppo Days 2021: Discount Offer On OPPO Reno2, Oppo A31, F17 Pro, Oppo A53 And More

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the four-day Oppo Days sale from February 8 to 11. During this sale, you will be able to grab some of the best-selling Oppo smartphones at attractive discounts and offers. What's interesting is that you can get the Oppo smartphones at no-cost EMI and additional discounts too.

    Oppo Days Sale discounts on Flipkart
     

    If you are planning to buy a new Oppo smartphone, then this looks a great opportunity. Under this sale, you can get either an entry-level, mid-range, or a high-end Oppo smartphone at unbeatable pricing.

    Check out the Oppo Days sale discounts on Flipkart right now and but your favorite smartphone at discount.

    2% Off On OPPO Reno2

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
    14% Off On Oppo A31
     

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP mono, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
    18% Off On Oppo A53

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    27% Off On OPPO A1k

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    22% Off On OPPO A11K

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual SIM
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    4% Off On Oppo Reno4 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    15% Off On OPPO A33

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    21% Off On OPPO A5s

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    8% Off On OPPO A12

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB/4GB Of RAM
    • 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh Battery

