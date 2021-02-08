Just In
Flipkart Oppo Days 2021: Discount Offer On OPPO Reno2, Oppo A31, F17 Pro, Oppo A53 And More
The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the four-day Oppo Days sale from February 8 to 11. During this sale, you will be able to grab some of the best-selling Oppo smartphones at attractive discounts and offers. What's interesting is that you can get the Oppo smartphones at no-cost EMI and additional discounts too.
If you are planning to buy a new Oppo smartphone, then this looks a great opportunity. Under this sale, you can get either an entry-level, mid-range, or a high-end Oppo smartphone at unbeatable pricing.
Check out the Oppo Days sale discounts on Flipkart right now and but your favorite smartphone at discount.
2% Off On OPPO Reno2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
14% Off On Oppo A31
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP mono, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
18% Off On Oppo A53
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
27% Off On OPPO A1k
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
22% Off On OPPO A11K
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
4% Off On Oppo Reno4 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
15% Off On OPPO A33
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
21% Off On OPPO A5s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
8% Off On OPPO A12
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB Of RAM
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP Rear Camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
