Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Day: Festival Season Discounts Offers On Oppo Smartphones

If you are planning to buy a new Oppo smartphone, then this looks a great opportunity. Under this sale, you can get either an entry-level, mid-range, or a high-end Oppo smartphone at unbeatable pricing.

Oppo A9 2020

The Oppo A9 2020 is now available for Rs. 12,990 and the smartphone offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Oppo Reno 2F

The Oppo Reno 2F now costs Rs. 21,990 and the smartphone has an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The USP of the phone is that it has a completely bezel-less display with a pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo A12

The Oppo A12 now carries a price tag of Rs. 9,990, making it an excellent entry-level smartphone under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with an option for memory expansion with up to 256GB.

Oppo A5s

The Oppo A5s can now be yours for Rs. 9,990 and the smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device also has a 4,230 mAh battery with support for regular charging.

Oppo A11K

The Oppo A11K also costs Rs. 9,990 and the device offers a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

Oppo F11

The Oppo F11 is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor.

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro costs a thousand rupee (Rs. 16,990) more than the F11 and is based on the same chipset. This smartphone supports VOOC fast charging and can easily offer an entire day of battery life on a single charge.

OPPO Reno4 Pro

The OPPO Reno4 Pro with a retail price of Rs. 34,990 and the smartphone has a curved AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone does offer a premium design with 60W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2

The Oppo Reno 2 costs Rs. 38,990 and the phone has an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device offers 256GB of internal storage with a fin shark selfie camera.

OPPO Reno2 Z

The OPPO Reno2 Z is available for Rs. 27,990 on Flipkart and the phone costs Rs. 27,490. This phone also has a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC.

OPPO A31

The OPPO A31 costs Rs. 12,490 and this device offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and offers great day-to-day performance.

OPPO Reno3 Pro

The OPPO Reno3 Pro costs Rs. 39,990 and the phone comes with the Helio P95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and the phone has a very modern design.