Just In
- 9 hrs ago Tablet Market Registers 23% Growth In Q2, Lenovo Leads
-
- 11 hrs ago Airtel Broadband Plans: Best Airtel Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Data Limit, Validity Details
- 13 hrs ago Moto G9 Plus, E7 Plus New Renders Hint Imminent Launch
- 13 hrs ago Google Kormo Jobs App Launched In India To Help Connect Employees And Employers
Don't Miss
- Finance Guidelines For NPS Tier II Tax Saver Scheme For Govt. Employees Released
- News Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
- Sports Champions League: Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry double sets up PSG showdown
- Movies Jacqueline Fernandez To Do A Video Podcast Show With Amanda Cerny
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Compact-SUV Pre-Launch Bookings Begins: Here Are All The Details
- Lifestyle 10 Toxic Relationship Myths That You Need To Discard As Soon As Possible
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Day: Festival Season Discounts Offers On Oppo Smartphones
Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Day is here, where the Wallmart owned e-commerce platform is now offering a lot of offers and cashback on select Oppo smartphones, including the newly announced models.
If you are planning to buy a new Oppo smartphone, then this looks a great opportunity. Under this sale, you can get either an entry-level, mid-range, or a high-end Oppo smartphone at unbeatable pricing.
Oppo A9 2020
The Oppo A9 2020 is now available for Rs. 12,990 and the smartphone offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
Oppo Reno 2F
The Oppo Reno 2F now costs Rs. 21,990 and the smartphone has an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The USP of the phone is that it has a completely bezel-less display with a pop-up selfie camera.
Oppo A12
The Oppo A12 now carries a price tag of Rs. 9,990, making it an excellent entry-level smartphone under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with an option for memory expansion with up to 256GB.
Oppo A5s
The Oppo A5s can now be yours for Rs. 9,990 and the smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device also has a 4,230 mAh battery with support for regular charging.
Oppo A11K
The Oppo A11K also costs Rs. 9,990 and the device offers a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.
Oppo F11
The Oppo F11 is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor.
Oppo F11 Pro
The Oppo F11 Pro costs a thousand rupee (Rs. 16,990) more than the F11 and is based on the same chipset. This smartphone supports VOOC fast charging and can easily offer an entire day of battery life on a single charge.
OPPO Reno4 Pro
The OPPO Reno4 Pro with a retail price of Rs. 34,990 and the smartphone has a curved AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone does offer a premium design with 60W fast charging.
Oppo Reno 2
The Oppo Reno 2 costs Rs. 38,990 and the phone has an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device offers 256GB of internal storage with a fin shark selfie camera.
OPPO Reno2 Z
The OPPO Reno2 Z is available for Rs. 27,990 on Flipkart and the phone costs Rs. 27,490. This phone also has a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC.
OPPO A31
The OPPO A31 costs Rs. 12,490 and this device offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and offers great day-to-day performance.
OPPO Reno3 Pro
The OPPO Reno3 Pro costs Rs. 39,990 and the phone comes with the Helio P95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and the phone has a very modern design.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
48,900
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500