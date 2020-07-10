Oppo Fantastic Day Sale On Flipkart: July 10th To 13 Best Offers and Discounts On Oppo Smartphones

Under Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days offer from July 10th to 13th, you can get your dream Oppo phone at a discounted price. Not just that, the company also has special cashback and exchange offers as well. So, here are some of the Oppo phones that offer the best value-for-money during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days.

OPPO A5s

The OPPO A5s will just start at Rs. 8,990 and this device offers a modern design with a dual-camera setup and a water-drop notch display protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device comes with a 4,320 mAh battery that can last for an entire day on a single charge.

OPPO F9 Pro

The OPPO F9 Pro with a high-resolution 25MP selfie camera will be available for Rs. 14,990 under Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days. The device has a dual rear-camera setup and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

OPPO F15

The OPPO F15 also gets a massive price cut and will be available for Rs. 18,990 for a limited time. This smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and the device also supports 20W fast charging.

OPPO A52

The OPPO A52 is yet another budget smartphone that is on sale during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days and this device can be yours for just Rs. 16,990. This phone offers a modern punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OPPO Reno2

The OPPO Reno2 now starts at Rs. 33,990 and this is a great flagship device with a dedicated telephoto lens, offering 20x zoom and the phone is based on the gaming-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

If you are someone who loves to have a smartphone with great zooming capabilities, then the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is the device to get. On Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available for Rs. 29,490 and it is a must-buy for those, who want a high-end camera smartphone.

OPPO Reno2 Z

The OPPO Reno2 Z is now available for Rs. 24,490 and this device offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. Along with that, it also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC.

OPPO Reno3 Pro

The OPPO Reno3 Pro big a big 4,025 mAh battery and a 6.4-inch full-screen display will be on sale during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days and will retail for Rs. 29,990.

OPPO F11 Pro

The OPPO F11 Pro with 16MP pop-up selfie camera and fast charging support can be yours for Rs. 16,990 and this device also supports fast charging and has an almost bezel-less display.

OPPO A31

The OPPO A31 during the Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days will be available for Rs. 12,490 and this model comes with a dewdrop notch design and the triple camera setup, making it a modern looking triple camera smartphone.

OPPO A12

The OPPO A12 for just Rs. 9,990 during the Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days and it has a modern water-drop notch display and the phone does have dual camera setup at the back.