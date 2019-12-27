Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Year End Sale Offers And Discounts On Powerful Smartphones

The latest scheme includes smartphones that make use of Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. On buying these powerful devices, you will get several offers.

These are 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, and extra discounts.

Under partner offer, you will also get Rs. 50 to Rs. 500 scratch card that is applicable using Google Pay. Using the scratch card, you can unveil more offers.

Poco F1

The highly popular entry-level smartphone is available at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM memory options. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Lenovo K10 Note

The handset makes use of the SDM710 processor and the price for the device is available from Rs. 8,999. You will get up to Rs. 8,850 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 8,000 discounts on buying the phone from Flipkart.

Google Pixel 3A XL

The device from Google is priced for Rs. 30,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. The handset is available at a starting EMI from Rs. 2,584 per month. All your multitasking needs will be taken care by the phone's Snapdragon 670 processor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Priced at Rs. 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get an extra Rs. 5,000 discounts.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD memory options. It is priced for Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory variants.

Asus 5Z

The handset is available with an extra discount of Rs. 25,000 and it can be availed with standard EMI options. It comes with an FHD+ display and Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Asus 6Z

It is equipped with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, offering a seamless performance. Other highlights include a flip camera with 48MP dual camera setup option and 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Realme X2

The smartphone can be obtained with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,417 per month. You will also get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange offer.

Oppo A9 2020

The handset has been popular among Indian users, ever since it arrived. It is currently available for Rs. 15,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

Redmi K20 Pro

The phone is available with 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit cards and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. It features pop-up camera and Snapdragon 855 processor.





Redmi K20

Redmi K20 price starts from Rs. 19,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory options. On purchasing the device, you will not only get up to Rs. 13,850 off on exchange but also extra Rs. 2,000 off over regular exchange value.

Vivo Z1x

The smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W Vivo Flash charge technology, and an FHD+ display. It is priced at Rs. 15,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

Realme X2 Pro

It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which is an advanced version of Snapdragon 855. It is priced at Rs. 29,999, offering Rs. 2,000 off.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The phone from Samsung offers an extra Rs. 2,499 off. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White colors. It sports a 64MP primary rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The phone is available on Flipkart with 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

Realme XT

The smartphone's key specs include Super AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 64MP primary rear lens. And, it is available at Rs. 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variants.