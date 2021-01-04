Just In
- 30 min ago Is Jack Ma Missing? What Does It Mean For Alibaba And Ant Group?
-
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Removes Complimentary Data Offers With Top-Up Vouchers
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 10i Confirmed To Come In Pacific Sunrise Color: Everything We Know So Far
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Band Officially Teased: Likely To Cost Around Rs. 3,000
Don't Miss
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty And Brother Showik Snapped At Mumbai NCB Office
- Automobiles MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Test Once Again Ahead Of Its Launch In India: Read More To Find Out
- News Chinese spies caught in Afghanistan espionage racket, return to Beijing on chartered flight
- Finance 4 Best Small Finance Bank FDs With Good Returns Up To 7.5%
- Sports WWE Raw Legends Night preview and schedule: January 4, 2021
- Education BSEB Bihar Model Paper 2021 Released For Class 10 And 12, Download PDF At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Lifestyle Capgras Syndrome: A Rare Psychotic Disorder
- Travel Best Places To Visit In North India In January 2021
Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2021: Discounts and Offers On Narzo 20A, Realme C11, Realme X3 And More
Flipkart has kickstarted the new year with several offers and discount sales. The latest one is the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale, which begins on January 5 and goes on till January 9. As the name suggests, the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale is, particularly for Realme smartphones. Buyers can check out some jaw-dropping offers and price slash on Realme smartphones, including premium ones like the Realme X3 and so on.
Going into the details, smartphones like the Realme 6 gets a 16 percent discount at the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale. The Realme 7 series, including the Realme 7, 7 Pro, and the Realme 7i get 16 percent, 4 percent, and 13 percent discount, respectively. Plus, devices like the Realme C15s gets a 16 percent price cut.
The Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale is offering a price cut of 16 percent on the Realme C11, making it available for only Rs. 6,999. The Realme C12 will cost only Rs. 8,499 at the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale, making it one of the cheapest offerings.
Plus, the Realme Narzo 20 series, including the base model, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro will cost only Rs. 10,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 13,999, respectively. Lastly, the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale is offering a massive price cut on the premium Realme X3 series, including the SuperZoom variant. In fact, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available only for Rs. 23,999 at the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale.
16% Off On Realme 6
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
16% Off On Realme C11
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
18% Off On Realme C12
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
11% Off On Narzo 20 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
16% Off On Realme 7
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
4% Off On Realme 7 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
7% Off On Realme X3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
19% Off On Narzo 20
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 18W charging
22% Off On Narzo 20A
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP B&W sensor and 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
6% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 32MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
13% Off On Realme 7i
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
16% Off On Realme C15
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
48,995
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000