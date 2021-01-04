Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2021: Discounts and Offers On Narzo 20A, Realme C11, Realme X3 And More

Going into the details, smartphones like the Realme 6 gets a 16 percent discount at the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale. The Realme 7 series, including the Realme 7, 7 Pro, and the Realme 7i get 16 percent, 4 percent, and 13 percent discount, respectively. Plus, devices like the Realme C15s gets a 16 percent price cut.

The Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale is offering a price cut of 16 percent on the Realme C11, making it available for only Rs. 6,999. The Realme C12 will cost only Rs. 8,499 at the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale, making it one of the cheapest offerings.

Plus, the Realme Narzo 20 series, including the base model, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro will cost only Rs. 10,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 13,999, respectively. Lastly, the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale is offering a massive price cut on the premium Realme X3 series, including the SuperZoom variant. In fact, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available only for Rs. 23,999 at the Flipkart Realme Days 2021 Sale.

16% Off On Realme 6

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

16% Off On Realme C11

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

18% Off On Realme C12

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

11% Off On Narzo 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

16% Off On Realme 7

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

4% Off On Realme 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

7% Off On Realme X3

Key Specs

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

19% Off On Narzo 20

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 18W charging

22% Off On Narzo 20A

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP B&W sensor and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Splash resistant

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

6% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom

Key Specs

6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

13% Off On Realme 7i

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

16% Off On Realme C15

Key Specs