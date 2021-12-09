Just In
Flipkart Realme Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Realme GT 5, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme X7 Max, And More
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart is all set to host the Realme Festival Sale. During this sale that is slated to happen from December 9 to December 13, the online retailer is all set to provide attractive discounts on a slew of Realme smartphones. Also, buyers of Realme offerings will get other benefits such as EMI offers and exchange discounts.
If you are interested in buying a Realme smartphone, then you can get your hands on offerings such as Realme 8 Pro, Realme X7 5G and more. Check out the Realme smartphone that you can buy under discount via Flipkart from here.
Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)
Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8i (Space Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)
Realme 8i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme X7 Max is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (8% off)
Realme X7 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)
Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)
Realme 8 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)
Realme C21 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (4% off)
Realme 7 Pro is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Relame Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
