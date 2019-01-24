Flipkart Samsung Days: Special offers and Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy A7, Note9 and more

Flipkart's Samsung Days sale scheme brings some exciting discount offers and other enticing deals on some Samsung devices. The platform looks excellent for a few high-end devices as well which can now be obtained at a much lesser price option. The sale will start as on a schedule from 24th Jan to 27th Jan. So, make this Republic Day special by availing a few of the devices.

During the sale, you can get some mind-blowing bids. These offers are no cost EMI option, greater cashback and exchange offers, extra better amount as off(special price), extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card(Bank Offer), Hungama play 180 days free Video on Demand subscription(Partner Offer), and more.

You can get an extra discount of Rs.200 on the purchase of Complete Mobile Protection through prepaid mode. You also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The portal also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue.

35% off on Samsung Galaxy On6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 35% off on Samsung Galaxy On8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 38% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3000 MAh Battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 44% off on Samsung Galaxy on NXT Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB / 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On5 (MRP: Rs 8,990, After Discount Rs 5,490) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI

1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor

1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

8MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi/NFC

Bluetooth 4.1

2600mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note9 (MRP: Rs 73,600, After Discount Rs 67,900) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 18% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery 12% off on Samsung Galaxy A9 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 23% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 29% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MA Battery