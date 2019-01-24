ENGLISH

Flipkart Samsung Days: Special offers and Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy A7, Note9 and more

    Flipkart's Samsung Days sale scheme brings some exciting discount offers and other enticing deals on some Samsung devices. The platform looks excellent for a few high-end devices as well which can now be obtained at a much lesser price option. The sale will start as on a schedule from 24th Jan to 27th Jan. So, make this Republic Day special by availing a few of the devices.

    Flipkart Samsung Days: Special offers and Discounts on smartphones

     

    During the sale, you can get some mind-blowing bids. These offers are no cost EMI option, greater cashback and exchange offers, extra better amount as off(special price), extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card(Bank Offer), Hungama play 180 days free Video on Demand subscription(Partner Offer), and more.

    You can get an extra discount of Rs.200 on the purchase of Complete Mobile Protection through prepaid mode. You also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The portal also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue.

    35% off on Samsung Galaxy On6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    35% off on Samsung Galaxy On8

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    38% off on Samsung Galaxy S8

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    25% off on Samsung Galaxy A7

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    44% off on Samsung Galaxy on NXT

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy On5 (MRP: Rs 8,990, After Discount Rs 5,490)

    Key Specs

    • 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
    • 1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
    • 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
    • Dual Micro SIM
    • 8MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 5 MP Front Camera
    • 4G/WiFi/NFC
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 2600mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note9 (MRP: Rs 73,600, After Discount Rs 67,900)

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    18% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    12% off on Samsung Galaxy A9

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    23% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    29% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3300 MA Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
