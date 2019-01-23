PayTM Mall Republic Day Samsung Carnival offers on smartphones

Like other E-commerce platforms, PayTM Mall too is coming with an amazing sale scheme titled- "Samsung Carnival", keeping Republic Day in mind. This carnival provides some incredible discounts on select Samsung handsets. You can find Samsung devices irrespective of different category, and also you can find newly as well older launched devices.

The portal comes with plenty of amazing deals. These are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, 1-year manufacturer warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for in the box accessories, and more.

The shopping platform offers mobile protection plan which protects your mobile against screen damage and liquid damage for just Rs. 1499. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each device which can make your sale even more remarkable. Some of the codes are- SAM5 which allows you to get 5% cash back and can save up to Rs. 1500, MOB7MV800 which offers 7% cashback and using which you can save Rs. 1189.

21% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 23% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 20% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor

3500 mAh Battery 22% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 25% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

15.75 cm (6.2 inch) Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor

3500 mAh Battery 20% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 29% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MA battery 8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 12% off on Samsung Galaxy A9 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 17% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3500 MAh Battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3000 MAh Battery