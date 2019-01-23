PayTM Mall Republic Day Samsung Carnival offers on smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Between 2004 And 2018, National Parties Collected Rs 8721.14 Crore From Unknown Sources
- India Beats New Zealand In 1st ODI — Catch The Highlights
- New Mahindra Thar Model’s Spy Pics Out Again — Is It The Largest Indian Off-Roader Ever Made?
- Best Smartphones With Android Pie To Buy In India 2019
- What Are MSMEs Expecting From The Interim Budget 2019?
- Ajay Devgn Shares His Opinion On MeToo Movement
- The Surreal Mahoba, An Offbeat Gem In Uttar Pradesh
- Why Sleep With Your Socks On?
Like other E-commerce platforms, PayTM Mall too is coming with an amazing sale scheme titled- "Samsung Carnival", keeping Republic Day in mind. This carnival provides some incredible discounts on select Samsung handsets. You can find Samsung devices irrespective of different category, and also you can find newly as well older launched devices.
The portal comes with plenty of amazing deals. These are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, 1-year manufacturer warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for in the box accessories, and more.
The shopping platform offers mobile protection plan which protects your mobile against screen damage and liquid damage for just Rs. 1499. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each device which can make your sale even more remarkable. Some of the codes are- SAM5 which allows you to get 5% cash back and can save up to Rs. 1500, MOB7MV800 which offers 7% cashback and using which you can save Rs. 1189.
21% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
23% off on Samsung Galaxy J6
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
20% off on Samsung Galaxy J8
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
25% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
- 3500 mAh Battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
25% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 15.75 cm (6.2 inch) Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
- 3500 mAh Battery
20% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
29% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 MA battery
8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy A9
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
17% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- 3500 MAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- 3000 MAh Battery