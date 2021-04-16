Just In
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April: Offer On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
Are you looking forward to buying a budget smartphone that is priced under Rs. 10,000? Well, the ongoing Flipkart sale could be the right time for you. There are some interesting discounts that you can consider before buying a new smartphone. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April 2021 sale is now live from April 16 to April 20. During this sale, you can get attractive deals on smartphones such as up to Rs. 750 instant discount on using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card for the purchase, no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discounts, and more.
Notably, there is a list of smartphones that you can buy for under Rs. 10,000 including the Oppo A33, LG K42, Moto E7 Power, Infinix Smart 5, Reale Narzo 30A, Poco M3, and more. So, why are you waiting? Go to Flipkart and check out the discounts and offers that you can avail of until April 20, 2021, as a part of the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April 2021 sale.
Realme C20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)
Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)
Realme Narzo 30A is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)
Realme C12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G10 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (26% off)
Motorola G10 Power is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Oppo A12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (25% off)
Oppo A12 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.
Poco C3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
Poco C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,490 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
Realme Narzo 20A is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.
Motorola E7 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (30% off)
Motorola E7 Power is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
LG K42
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000 (21% off)
LG K42 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A33
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (15% off)
OPPO A33 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
