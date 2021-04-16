Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April: Offer On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Notably, there is a list of smartphones that you can buy for under Rs. 10,000 including the Oppo A33, LG K42, Moto E7 Power, Infinix Smart 5, Reale Narzo 30A, Poco M3, and more. So, why are you waiting? Go to Flipkart and check out the discounts and offers that you can avail of until April 20, 2021, as a part of the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April 2021 sale.

Realme C20

Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)

Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30A

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

Realme Narzo 30A is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C12

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)

Realme C12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G10 Power

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (26% off)

Motorola G10 Power is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Oppo A12

Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (25% off)

Oppo A12 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.

Poco C3

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

Poco C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,490 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 20A

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

Realme Narzo 20A is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.

Motorola E7 Power

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (30% off)

Motorola E7 Power is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

LG K42

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000 (21% off)

LG K42 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A33

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (15% off)

OPPO A33 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.