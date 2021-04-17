Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale: Discount Offers On High End Smartphones

Joining the list is the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale is offering a 5 percent discount on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, bringing down the price to just Rs. 1,22,900. Some of the other premium smartphones include the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is now available at a 10 percent discount at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale, costing only Rs. 49,999.

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale is also offering a 62 percent discount on the high-end LG Wing, which includes a unique swivel mechanism. The smartphone costs just Rs. 29,999 now. Some of the other devices include the Vivo X50 Pro, another high-end smartphone. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale is offering a 9 percent discount, bringing down the price to only Rs. 49,990.

One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A72, a future-ready smartphone at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale. The sale offers a 16 percent discount, bringing the price to just Rs. 34,999. Plus, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is also available at a 7 percent discount at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale, costing just Rs. 35,990.

