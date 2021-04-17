Just In
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale: Discount Offers On High End Smartphones
Premium smartphones have always been expensive, as they offer several flagship features. We have brands like Apple, Asus, LG, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and several others who have released high-end smartphones. For instance, take the Asus ROG Phone series, it is considered to be one of the most premium gaming smartphones. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale brings to you discount offers on such high-end, premium smartphones.
Let's start with Apple iPhone models, which are considered to be one of the most unique, high-end smartphones. Devices like the iPhone 11 are available at an 18 percent discount at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale, allowing you to buy the iPhone at just Rs. 44,999. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro is now available at 74,999 against the original price of Rs. 1,06,600.
Joining the list is the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale is offering a 5 percent discount on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, bringing down the price to just Rs. 1,22,900. Some of the other premium smartphones include the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is now available at a 10 percent discount at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale, costing only Rs. 49,999.
The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale is also offering a 62 percent discount on the high-end LG Wing, which includes a unique swivel mechanism. The smartphone costs just Rs. 29,999 now. Some of the other devices include the Vivo X50 Pro, another high-end smartphone. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale is offering a 9 percent discount, bringing down the price to only Rs. 49,990.
One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A72, a future-ready smartphone at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale. The sale offers a 16 percent discount, bringing the price to just Rs. 34,999. Plus, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is also available at a 7 percent discount at the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale, costing just Rs. 35,990.
Asus ROG Phone 5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
Asus ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (18% off)
iPhone 11 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
LG Wing
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)
LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,22,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (5% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,22,900 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X50 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% off)
Vivo X50 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (16% off)
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; MRP: Rs. 38,990 (7% off)
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.
