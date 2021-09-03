ENGLISH

    Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Apple iPhone models are one of the most premium, expensive phones. Generally, one needs to spend a lot of money to get a new iPhone. However, the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is offering iPhone models for a massive discount. One can get new models like the iPhone 12 series at very discounted prices.

     

    Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021

    The Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is offering devices like the iPhone 12 basic model with a 15 percent discount. One can also get the iPhone 12 Mini at a 13 percent discount for just Rs. 64,999.

    Apart from this, Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale older models like the iPhone 11 devices. For instance, the Apple iPhone 11 for just Rs. 51,999 with a 5 percent off. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max also has a massive discount at the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale.

    The Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is also offering a massive discount with partner banks. One can get a 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. One can even get a discount on iPhone
    XR and so on.

    Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 71,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900 (15% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 71,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; MRP: Rs.74,900 (13% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (5% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (Space Grey, 64 GB)

    Offers:

    • Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
    • Bank Offer: 20% off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank,IndusInd Bank,SBI Cards and Mobikwik
    • Bank Offer: 10% Off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transaction.
    • Bank Offer: 10% Off on First time ICICI Bank Mastercard Credit Card transaction.
    • Bank Offer: Rs. 50 Off on first time ICICI Bank Mastercard Debit Card transaction.
    • EMI starting from Rs. 4,003/month

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (Space Grey, 64 GB) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,17,100 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB) is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (10% off)

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
