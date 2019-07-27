Just In
- 9 min ago Redmi K20 Pro Receives MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update – Brings Camera Optimizations
- 24 min ago Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets Android Update With July Security Patch
- 39 min ago Week 30, 2019 Launch Roundup: HONOR 9X Pro, Vivo Y90, Lenovo Tab V7, Nokia 105, ASUS ROG Phone II an
- 54 min ago Major Security Flaws in Email, Mobile, Cloud, And Supply Chain: Check Point Report
Don't Miss
- News Terrorist clause in amended UAPA: No cause for worry says Home Ministry official
- Sports Ireland's 38 eclipses India's 42 at Lord's
- Movies Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Cover On Vogue Wedding Book Is Absolutely BREATHTAKING; See Pic!
- Education What You Should Know About New 4-Year Integrated BEd Course
- Finance Reliance Jio Becomes India’s Biggest Telecom Operator As Vodafone Idea User Base Dips
- Automobiles Kawasaki W800 Street Launched in India — Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh
- Lifestyle In India’s First Garbage Cafe, Plastic Waste Will Get You Free Food
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
Flipkart Super Flash Sunday Sale – Realme X, Redmi 7a, Realme 3i And Redmi K20 Series
Flipkart's grand gadget days sale is about to end. And, now the giant e-commerce is organizing another scheme called the "Super Flash Sunday Sale".
That will start tomorrow, July 28 from noon until midnight. During the sale you will find all the best deals on some smartphones.
The offers you can get while purchasing these smartphones via Flipkart include- flat Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI credit and debit card, 5% unlimited cash back on using Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next purchasing, and many more.
Realme X
Flash Sale Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Redmi 7a
Flash Sale Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Realme 3i
Flash Sale Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Redmi K20
Flash Sale Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
29,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
15,338
-
5,799
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,149
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999
-
19,000
-
22,000