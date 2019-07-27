Flipkart Super Flash Sunday Sale – Realme X, Redmi 7a, Realme 3i And Redmi K20 Series Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's grand gadget days sale is about to end. And, now the giant e-commerce is organizing another scheme called the "Super Flash Sunday Sale".

That will start tomorrow, July 28 from noon until midnight. During the sale you will find all the best deals on some smartphones.

The offers you can get while purchasing these smartphones via Flipkart include- flat Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI credit and debit card, 5% unlimited cash back on using Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next purchasing, and many more.

Realme X Flash Sale Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Redmi 7a Flash Sale Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Realme 3i Flash Sale Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Redmi K20 Flash Sale Available on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India