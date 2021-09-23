Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Smart 5A And More

For instance, smartphones like the Infinix Hot 10 Play have a deal price of Rs. 7,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. That's not all. One can even check out smartphones like the Infinix Smart 5A and the Infinix Smart 5 at the upcoming Flipkart sale. These phones are also available for under Rs. 10,000.

Apart from this, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is extending a discount offer on Infinix Hot series. Phones like the Infinix Hot 10s, Infinix Hot 11S, and the Infinix Hot 11 are available at a discount. These phones can be bought for as low as Rs. 8,999 onwards. Additionally, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering the Infinix Note 10 phone for just Rs. 11,999, making it a worthy buy.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 : MRP: Rs. 7,999

Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 5A

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 : MRP: Rs. 6,499

Infinix Smart 5A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 5

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 : MRP: Rs. 6,999

Infinix Smart 5A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 10s

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 : MRP: Rs. 9,499

Infinix Hot 10s is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 11S

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 : MRP: Rs. 10,999

Infinix Hot 11S is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 11

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 : MRP: Rs. 8,999

Infinix Hot 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Note 10

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 : MRP: Rs. 11,999

Infinix Hot 10 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.