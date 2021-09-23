ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Smart 5A And More

    By
    |

    The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is something to look forward to. If you're looking for any new gadget, including smartphones, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 might be the best place to head to. Phones from top brands like Infinix offer premium smartphones with a budget price tag. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 further offers a price drop on Infinix smartphones.

     

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

    For instance, smartphones like the Infinix Hot 10 Play have a deal price of Rs. 7,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. That's not all. One can even check out smartphones like the Infinix Smart 5A and the Infinix Smart 5 at the upcoming Flipkart sale. These phones are also available for under Rs. 10,000.

    Apart from this, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is extending a discount offer on Infinix Hot series. Phones like the Infinix Hot 10s, Infinix Hot 11S, and the Infinix Hot 11 are available at a discount. These phones can be bought for as low as Rs. 8,999 onwards. Additionally, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering the Infinix Note 10 phone for just Rs. 11,999, making it a worthy buy.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play
     

    Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 : MRP: Rs. 7,999

    Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 5A

    Infinix Smart 5A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 : MRP: Rs. 6,499

    Infinix Smart 5A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 5

    Infinix Smart 5

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 : MRP: Rs. 6,999

    Infinix Smart 5A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10s

    Infinix Hot 10s

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 : MRP: Rs. 9,499

    Infinix Hot 10s is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 11S

    Infinix Hot 11S

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 : MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Infinix Hot 11S is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 11

    Infinix Hot 11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 : MRP: Rs. 8,999

    Infinix Hot 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 10

    Infinix Note 10

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 : MRP: Rs. 11,999

    Infinix Hot 10 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
