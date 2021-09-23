Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Infinix Hot 10 Play, Infinix Smart 5A And More
The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is something to look forward to. If you're looking for any new gadget, including smartphones, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 might be the best place to head to. Phones from top brands like Infinix offer premium smartphones with a budget price tag. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 further offers a price drop on Infinix smartphones.
For instance, smartphones like the Infinix Hot 10 Play have a deal price of Rs. 7,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. That's not all. One can even check out smartphones like the Infinix Smart 5A and the Infinix Smart 5 at the upcoming Flipkart sale. These phones are also available for under Rs. 10,000.
Apart from this, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is extending a discount offer on Infinix Hot series. Phones like the Infinix Hot 10s, Infinix Hot 11S, and the Infinix Hot 11 are available at a discount. These phones can be bought for as low as Rs. 8,999 onwards. Additionally, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering the Infinix Note 10 phone for just Rs. 11,999, making it a worthy buy.
Infinix Hot 10 Play
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 : MRP: Rs. 7,999
Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 5A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 : MRP: Rs. 6,499
Infinix Smart 5A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 : MRP: Rs. 6,999
Infinix Smart 5A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10s
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 : MRP: Rs. 9,499
Infinix Hot 10s is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 11S
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 : MRP: Rs. 10,999
Infinix Hot 11S is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 : MRP: Rs. 8,999
Infinix Hot 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 : MRP: Rs. 11,999
Infinix Hot 10 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
