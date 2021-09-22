ENGLISH

    Micromax Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

    Micromax is one of the leading Indian smartphone brands. Smartphones like the Micromax In Note 1 and others have grabbed headlines for their features and affordable price tag. Plus, the made-in-India tag is another leading factor to attract customers. Now, the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is further attracting customers with discounts and price cut deals on Micromax phones. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 on Micromax smartphones.

     

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Micromax Smartphones

    As mentioned earlier, the Micromax In Note 1 is one of the trending phones from the company. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is giving a 26 percent discount on this phone, bringing down the price to just Rs. 12,499. One can even check out the Micromax In 2B for Rs. 8,499 with a 19 percent discount. Also, different color models and RAM variants get a different price cut deal.

    Joining the list is the Micromax Canvas Pace 4G Q416 Dual Sim smartphone. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering a six percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 7,499. One can even check out the Micromax Canvas 1, which is now getting a deal price of Rs. 5,499. Lastly, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is also offering an eight percent discount on the Micromax iOne for just Rs. 5,489.

    Micromax IN Note 1 (Green, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (26% off)

    Micromax IN Note 1 (Green, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax IN 2B (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (19% off)

    Micromax IN 2B (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax IN 1 (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off)

    Micromax IN 1 (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax Canvas Pace 4G Q416 Dual Sim - Black (Black, 8 GB) (1 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

    Micromax Canvas Pace 4G Q416 Dual Sim is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (31% off)

    Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,499 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax iOne (Black, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,489 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (8% off)

    Micromax iOne (Black, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,489 onwards during the sale.

    X