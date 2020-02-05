Flipkart Vivo Carnival: Discounts And Offers On Vivo Smartphones

Besides selfie cameras, the other highlights of the Vivo smartphones are the long lasting battery performance, good hardware aspects powering these devices, and attractive design with gradient and reflective back panels.

If you were looking forward to buy a Vivo smartphone, then you should head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart as there are some attractive discounts and offers on these devices during the ongoing Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale.

During this period, you will get no cost EMI payment options, additional exchange discount and a lot more. Also, there are additional offers from bank partners in the form of cashback and instant discount.

Here, we list out the Vivo smartphones available at discount during the Vivo Carnival Sale to help you decide which one you should buy.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is available at an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 and no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,333 per month. The device features triple cameras at the rear, a 5000mAh battery, fast-charging support, and more.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 is one of the most affordable smartphones from the company to arrive with 18W fast charging support, a capacious 5000mAh battery, Halo FullView display, Ultra Game Mode, and more. The device comes with up to Rs. 10,750 exchange discount and no cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 916 per month.

Vivo Z1x

The highlights of the Vivo Z1x include a Snapdragon 712 AIE, 4GB of RAM, a Halo FullView display, a triple-camera system at its rear with 48MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery with 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge. It is available with instant discount up to 10% and and no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,250 per month.

Vivo Y15 is one of the affordable smartphones with a triple-camera setup at its rear with 13MP + 2MP + 8MP sensors, a 16MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, and more. It is available starting from Rs. 1,000 per month and up to Rs. 11,700 additional exchange discount.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with the company's dual-engine fast-charging technology, a triple-camera setup, Ultra Game Mode, and more. On Flipkart, this smartphone is available up to Rs. 13,650 additional discount on exchange and no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,166 per month.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is one of the Vivo smartphones comprising a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, AI Super wide-angle selfie camera sensor, 8GB of RAM, 4500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast-charging technology, and more. It is available at no cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,250 per month.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 is one of the newly launched smartphones with a waterdrop notch display, a triple-camera setup at its rear, a gradient rear finish, and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. It is available at EMI starting from Rs. 538 per month.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 is priced starting from Rs. 958 per month on no cost EMI. It is available with Super Night Mode, a selfie camera with a 32MP sensor, and more.