Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Vivo T series Smartphones

Next, the Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale is offering a 17 percent discount on the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, bringing down the price to just Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the high-end 8GB RAM model of the same phone is priced at Rs. 24,999 after a 19 percent discount.

Lastly, buyers can also check out the Vivo T1 44W model at the Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale. The base model with 4GB RAM is available for Rs. 14,499. The high-end Vivo T1 44W with 6GB RAM is available with a 23 percent discount at the Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale, costing just Rs. 15,999.

vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Cyan, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,990 (17% off)

vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Cyan, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart vivo Turbo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo T1 44W (Midnight Galaxy, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (23% off)

vivo T1 44W (Midnight Galaxy, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart vivo Turbo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo T1 5G (Rainbow Fantasy, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 19,990 (20% off)

vivo T1 5G (Rainbow Fantasy, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart vivo Turbo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.