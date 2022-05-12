ENGLISH

    Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Vivo T series Smartphones

    By
    |

    Vivo has been casually expanding its product offering. One of the new devices launched by the brand is the Vivo T series. As a new series, the new Vivo T smartphones come with powerful features, advanced chipset, immersive displays, and powerful battery backups. The new Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale is offering a mega sale on these T smartphones.

     
    Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale: Offers On Vivo T series Smartphones

    To note, the T series includes smartphones like the Vivo T1, Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 Pro, and the Vivo T1 44W models. The Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale is offering a huge discount on all these smartphones. Firstly, the Vivo T1 5G gets a 20 percent discount, costing just Rs. 15,990.

    Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale

    Next, the Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale is offering a 17 percent discount on the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, bringing down the price to just Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the high-end 8GB RAM model of the same phone is priced at Rs. 24,999 after a 19 percent discount.

    Lastly, buyers can also check out the Vivo T1 44W model at the Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale. The base model with 4GB RAM is available for Rs. 14,499. The high-end Vivo T1 44W with 6GB RAM is available with a 23 percent discount at the Flipkart Vivo Turbo Carnival Sale, costing just Rs. 15,999.

