List Of Best Wireless Charging Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

One prominent feature that distinguishes between a high-performance and a premium smartphone is wireless charging support. While many high-end smartphones in India just costs around Rs. 50,000, there are only a limited number of devices that support wireless charging, especially under Rs. 50,000.

A smartphone with wireless charging can be charged "wirelessly", and devices like the newly launched 3rd Gen iPhone SE 2022 just does the same. Here are some more smartphones that just cost less than Rs. 50,000 in India with wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space

Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB Price: Rs. 43,900

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 15

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Google Pixel 6 Price: Rs. 47,530

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

4,614 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

IP68

4,000 mAh Battery OnePlus 9 Pro Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh Battery Nokia XR20 Price: Rs. 46,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP + 13MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,630 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB Price: Rs. 44,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4,780 mAh (Typical) / 4,680 mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4,500 mAh Battery LG V40 ThinQ Price: Rs. 37,990

Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP + 16MP + 12MP Rear camera

8MP + 5MP Front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

4G VoLTE

3,300 mAh battery Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Price: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3,430 mAh Battery Apple iPhone XR Price: Rs. 47,899

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

