List Of Best Wireless Charging Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000
One prominent feature that distinguishes between a high-performance and a premium smartphone is wireless charging support. While many high-end smartphones in India just costs around Rs. 50,000, there are only a limited number of devices that support wireless charging, especially under Rs. 50,000.
A smartphone with wireless charging can be charged "wirelessly", and devices like the newly launched 3rd Gen iPhone SE 2022 just does the same. Here are some more smartphones that just cost less than Rs. 50,000 in India with wireless charging support.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space
- Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,020 mAh battery
Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB
Price: Rs. 43,900
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Google Pixel 6
Price: Rs. 47,530
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,614 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP68
- 4,000 mAh Battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Nokia XR20
Price: Rs. 46,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,630 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB
Price: Rs. 44,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,780 mAh (Typical) / 4,680 mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4,500 mAh Battery
LG V40 ThinQ
Price: Rs. 37,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP + 16MP + 12MP Rear camera
- 8MP + 5MP Front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300 mAh battery
Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Price: Rs. 38,990
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3,430 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone XR
Price: Rs. 47,899
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
