Friendship Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Pocket-Friendly Smartphones Gift For Your Best Friends

The first Sunday of August is celebrated as "Friendship Day" across the globe. This is the one day, where, you can appreciate your friends by sending an appropriate gift that commemorates your friendship. Gifting friendship bands and t-shirts is a thing in the past. In this modern era, you should give something that becomes an integral part of your pal's life.

Smartphones are something that we use every day, and here are a few phones that you can gift to your buddy. We have curated a list of budget smartphones with a starting price of Rs. 5,999. Devices like the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy A10 are the budget options for those who are new into smartphone space.

Similarly, smartphones like the Realme C2 and Infinix Hot 7 offers modern design with features like dual camera setup. The Nokia 3.2 offers the latest Android OS with stock UI, all under Rs. 10,000. Whereas, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 comes with a 4000 mAh battery than can last all day long on a single charge.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 MRP: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme C2 MRP: Rs 5,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 7A MRP: Rs 5,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A10 MRP: Rs 7,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Infinix Hot 7 MRP: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

6.19 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 2MP

13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Helio P25 (MTK6757CD) Processor

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Infinix Smart 3 Plus MRP: Rs 6,999

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Realme C1 MRP: Rs 6,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery OPPO A1K MRP: Rs 7,990

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 3.2 MRP: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 2.2 MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max M2 MRP: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

6.3 Inch HD+ IPS Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Dual Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4000mAh Battery Nokia 3.1 Plus MRP: Rs. 8,000

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

