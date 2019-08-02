ENGLISH

    Friendship Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Pocket-Friendly Smartphones Gift For Your Best Friends

    By
    |

    The first Sunday of August is celebrated as "Friendship Day" across the globe. This is the one day, where, you can appreciate your friends by sending an appropriate gift that commemorates your friendship. Gifting friendship bands and t-shirts is a thing in the past. In this modern era, you should give something that becomes an integral part of your pal's life.

    Friendship Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Best Pocket-Friendly Smartphones

     

    Smartphones are something that we use every day, and here are a few phones that you can gift to your buddy. We have curated a list of budget smartphones with a starting price of Rs. 5,999. Devices like the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy A10 are the budget options for those who are new into smartphone space.

    Similarly, smartphones like the Realme C2 and Infinix Hot 7 offers modern design with features like dual camera setup. The Nokia 3.2 offers the latest Android OS with stock UI, all under Rs. 10,000. Whereas, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 comes with a 4000 mAh battery than can last all day long on a single charge.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Realme C2
     

    Realme C2

    MRP: Rs 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    MRP: Rs 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    MRP: Rs 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Infinix Hot 7

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.19 inch HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP + 2MP
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • Helio P25 (MTK6757CD) Processor
    • 4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

    Vivo Y91i

    MRP: Rs 7,833
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    MRP: Rs 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Realme C1

    MRP: Rs 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

    OPPO A1K

    MRP: Rs 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 3.2

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 2.2

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch HD+ IPS Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
    • Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Dual Camera With LED Flash
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Nokia 3.1 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 8,000
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

