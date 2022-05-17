Google Pixel 6a Vs Pixel 5a: Which One Is Better And Why Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google recently introduced the Pixel 6a 5G smartphone at the I/O 2022. The next-gen smartphone from Google runs the in-house Tensor chip and comes with a dual rear camera setup, Android 12 OS, and much more. Google has used a redesigned camera module for the Pixel 6a, which is quite similar to the Pixel 6 series models. In this story, we've compared the features and pricing of both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Vs Pixel 5a: Display

Starting with the design, the Google Pixel 6a has a redesigned camera module and punch-hole cutout placed at the center of the display, while the Pixel 5a features a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. Besides, the Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the other hand, the predecessor was announced with a 6.34-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Also, the next-gen model weighs light compared to the Pixel 5a. The Pixel 6a measures only 178 grams.

Google Pixel 6a Vs Pixel 5a: Performance, Battery

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the octa-core Google Tensor SoC coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. While the Google Pixel 5a runs the Snapdragon 765G SoC which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Both models have 18W charging support; however, the Pixel 6a packs a smaller 4,410 mAh battery, while the Pixel 5a is powered by a 4,680 mAh battery.

Google Pixel 6a Vs Pixel 5a: Camera

The latest one sports a new camera module design; however, it shares the same dual-camera setup as the Pixel 5a. However, the Google Pixel 6a offers a 12MP ultra-wide lens instead of the 16MP sensor featured on the Pixel 5a. Further, both handsets have an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies.

Google Pixel 6a Vs Pixel 5a: Pricing Factor

In terms of pricing, both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 5a carry the same price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 34,780). So, you can get upgraded specs at the same price tag only which is a great deal.

Google Pixel 6a Vs Pixel 5a: Which One Is Better?

While both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 5a have similar camera specs, OLED panel, and same charging capabilities. You get Google's Tensor processor on the newly launched model. Also, upgraded connectivity options, Android 12 OS, redesigned camera module, etc.

Google Pixel 6a India Launch Details

The Google Pixel 5a did not launch in India. However, the next-gen Pixel 6a is confirmed to come later this year in the country. Tipster Yogesh Brar also claimed that the Pixel 6a will be launched at around Rs. 40,000 and be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma says that the Pixel 6a will be available in limited color options in India, while the device is launched in three variants namely - Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

Best Mobiles in India