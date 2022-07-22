Just In
Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones: Oppo Reno8 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13, And More
Google Pixel 6A has launched with many premium features, attracting a lot of attention from buyers. If you're looking for a new smartphone with Stock Android, the Google Pixel 6A makes a good choice to consider. At the same time, the market has many other phones to choose from. We have made a list of Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones. These premium smartphones include devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and even Apple. Here's all you need to know about the Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones.
Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list includes several premium phones. The list includes devices from OnePlus. For instance, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro are premium phones that one can consider for a similar price tag. The newly launch OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G also makes a worthy choice to consider, especially for its premium cameras.
The Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list also includes many phones from Apple. Google considers Apple to be its biggest rival! Devices like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and even the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max are phones that one can consider against the Google Pixel 6A.
Apart from these, phones like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are top choices. The Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list also includes phones like Vivo X80 5G, which is quite powerful as well as the Vivo X80 Pro.
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 45,999
Key Specs
- 6.62″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz display
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4 nm) Mobile Platform with Adreno 662
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage
- Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus 10 Pro
Price: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 48MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,900
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 62,999
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Price: Rs. 60,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- USB Type-C audio, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Vivo X80 5G
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch Display
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- -IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li-Ion 2,815 mAh non-removable Battery
Vivo X80 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22
Price: Rs. 72,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
