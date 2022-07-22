Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones: Oppo Reno8 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Google Pixel 6A has launched with many premium features, attracting a lot of attention from buyers. If you're looking for a new smartphone with Stock Android, the Google Pixel 6A makes a good choice to consider. At the same time, the market has many other phones to choose from. We have made a list of Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones. These premium smartphones include devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and even Apple. Here's all you need to know about the Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones.

Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list includes several premium phones. The list includes devices from OnePlus. For instance, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro are premium phones that one can consider for a similar price tag. The newly launch OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G also makes a worthy choice to consider, especially for its premium cameras.

The Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list also includes many phones from Apple. Google considers Apple to be its biggest rival! Devices like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and even the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max are phones that one can consider against the Google Pixel 6A.

Apart from these, phones like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are top choices. The Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list also includes phones like Vivo X80 5G, which is quite powerful as well as the Vivo X80 Pro.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs

6.62″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz display

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4 nm) Mobile Platform with Adreno 662

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 10 Pro Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 48MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 62,999

Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus 9 Pro Price: Rs. 60,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

USB Type-C audio, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo X80 5G Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch Display

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

-IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2,815 mAh non-removable Battery Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs. 72,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

