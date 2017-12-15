Google Year in Search 2017: Most searched smartphones of this year

As we are approaching the end of this year, Google has released the Year in Search 2017 results for the whole world as well as individual countries.

When it comes to the smartphones and gadgets those have been searched a lot this, a mix of high-end smartphones and feature phones have topped the list. Even the gaming consoles appear to have made their way into the list of most searched consumer tech products. Notably, the highly anticipated iPhone 8 and iPhone X have topped the list.

Besides these, even the affordable smartphones such as Oppo F5 and Nokia 6 have occupied the list of top searched gadgets on Google. We should also mention that the device meant to bring nostalgia among users, the Nokia 3310 (2017) also occupies the list. Having said that, we have come up with the top 10 searches on Google in 2017 in terms of consumer tech.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Apple iPhone 8 The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched in India in late September. These smartphones came with bundled offers from Airtel and Reliance Jio as well. The iPhone is priced at Rs. 64,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 86,000 for the 256GB variant. These iPhones are regular ones with LCD display and the new Apple A11 Bionic chipset. Apple iPhone X The iPhone X is the tenth-anniversary special edition model featuring an OLED display, a TrueDepth camera sensor at the front, a special cutout at the front for the TrueDepth sensor and Face ID facial recognition feature for unlocking the smartphone. The iPhone X is priced at Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 102,000 for the 64GB and 256GB storage variants. Nintendo Switch The Nintendo Switch is the seventh generation video game console developed by Nintendo. The unique TV and mobile gaming proposition provided by this gaming console comes with a stellar library of games and instant-classics such as Mario. With this console, users can enjoy single and multiplayer experiences at home. Samsung Galaxy S8 The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were unveiled in March this year and launched in India in April. The Galaxy S8 that has occupied the fourth spot in the search results of the year was launched at Rs. 57,900. For now, this smartphone is available at a significant discount with the Samsung Christmas Carnival Sale. Microsoft Xbox One X The Microsoft Xbox One X launched this year has similar features as the Xbox One S but the latest one is claimed to be four times more powerful than its the previous generation model. Being the most powerful console out there right now, this one is touted to render the best graphics possible on a console. Nokia 3310 (2017) The Nokia 3310 (2017) is the feature phone that was launched earlier this year along with the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. The device was meant to bring nostalgia to the Nokia fans. The feature was criticized for missing on 3G and 4G connectivity that forced the company to come up with the 3G variant a few months back. Razer Phone Razer is a brand that is known for its great gaming hardware. Taking advantage of the same, Razer announced a smartphone featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 8GB of RAM. This smartphone is claimed to render lightning fast performance with the capable hardware. Notably, Razer Phone is the brand's first smartphone. Oppo F5 Oppo F5 that was launched in November this year carries the highlights of featuring a bezel-less display and AI selfie technology. The smartphone is one of the selfie-centric devices launched in the market with the AI feature embedded into their front camera and is priced at Rs. 16,990. OnePlus 5 The OnePlus 5 is the flagship smartphone launched by the brand in June this year for a pricing of Rs, 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The smartphone comes with dual cameras at its rear. It is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India and become one of the best-sellers in the market during the initial days. Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 is the first Nokia branded smartphone that was launched by HMD Global ever since it bagged the license to release Nokia smartphones. The smartphone has become one of the bestselling models too and went out of stock within a minute in the flash sales in select markets such as India and China.