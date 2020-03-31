Highly Anticipated Upcoming Nokia Smartphones To Arrive In India In 2020

The company announced the Nokia 8.3 5G, which is the first 5G smartphone from Nokia, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and the revamped version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic at an online event earlier this month.

Besides these, Nokia is also rumored to be working on a flagship smartphone allegedly dubbed Nokia 9.1 PureView, which could be the sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView launched last year with a penta-lens camera setup.

Having said that the company is working on a slew of smartphones, that's not all! It is also speculated to be working on the Nokia 400 Android feature phone. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Well, Nokia is expected to launch many of these smartphones to the Indian market to regain its lost market foothold and here we list these highly anticipated smartphones below.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G is the first 5G smartphone from the brand. It comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to Android 11. It uses a Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 24MP selfie camera sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.

Nokia 10

Nokia 10 is being circulated in several rumors and speculations and is touted to be a flagship smartphone. The device is rumored to be the sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView and is likely to come with 5G support. It is believed to make use of the Snapdragon 865 SoC, an under-display selfie camera sensor, and more.

Nokia 9.2

Nokia 9.2 is also alleged to be the next-generation flagship smartphone from Nokia. It is said to feature a versatile camera arrangement with telephoto, macro, and high-resolution sensors, a powerful processor such as Snapdragon 865 SoC with in-built 5G modem, a comfortable design, and more.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3, which went official recently runs Android 10 and it can be upgraded to Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the Nokia 5.3 include a 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Nokia 9.1 PureView

Apart from the Nokia 10 and Nokia 9.2, the Nokia 9.1 PureView is also believed to be the sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView. It is likely to feature a quad-camera setup and use a Snapdragon 855 SoC along with many other benefits. We can expect the penta-lens camera setup to be replaced with a more capable quad-camera setup at the rear of this Nokia device.

Nokia 8.1 Plus

Nokia 8.1 Plus is one of the highly rumored Nokia smartphones. It is believed to arrive with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 6.22-inch display, up to 64GB of storage space, 4GB RAM, and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.