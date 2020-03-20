Budget Android Q Smartphones Available In India Under Rs. 10,000

The better the software, the better its user experience would be. Speaking of which, it's Android and iOS that are dominating the smartphone OS space. And you would agree that a huge chunk of the audience has an Android smartphone.

Recently, the latest version of Android was announced for the masses. Called Android 10, the latest mobile OS' highlight feature is the inbuilt Dark Mode, which is the most useful feature while using smartphones at night. Gone are the days, when only premium smartphones debuted with the new Android version.

Smartphone manufactures are now launching their budget smartphones pre-installed with Android 10 OS. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones with the latest Android 10 which you can buy under Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market.

Infinix S5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Camera

front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 15

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP AI Selfie Camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera

8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5020 mAh battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Helio G90T Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 4300 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP + 5MP rear camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

