    Budget Android Q Smartphones Available In India Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Smartphones have gradually become the most used commodities nowadays. What initially came as mobile devices primarily designed for calling and texting on-the-go, has now enabled us to do a whole lot more activities. Be it web surfing, listening to music, gaming, and photography. But, a good smartphone is not just about the hardware.

    Best Android Q OS Smartphoens Under Rs 15,000 Buy In India
     

    The better the software, the better its user experience would be. Speaking of which, it's Android and iOS that are dominating the smartphone OS space. And you would agree that a huge chunk of the audience has an Android smartphone.

    Recently, the latest version of Android was announced for the masses. Called Android 10, the latest mobile OS' highlight feature is the inbuilt Dark Mode, which is the most useful feature while using smartphones at night. Gone are the days, when only premium smartphones debuted with the new Android version.

    Smartphone manufactures are now launching their budget smartphones pre-installed with Android 10 OS. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones with the latest Android 10 which you can buy under Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market.

    Infinix S5 Pro

    Infinix S5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with XOS 6.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme C3
     

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Camera
    • front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Tecno Camon 15

    Tecno Camon 15

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP AI Selfie Camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera
    • 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10.0; MIUI 11
    • Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5020 mAh battery
    Realme 6

    Realme 6

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 2GHz Octa Core Helio G90T Processor
    • 4/6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 4300 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP + 5MP rear camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Tecno Camon 15 Pro

    Tecno Camon 15 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display, 480 Nits brightness, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio.
    • 2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
    X