List Of Highly Anticipated Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon

Talking about rumors and speculations, several upcoming smartphones are hitting the tech headlines including the highly anticipated ones such as the Redmi Note 9, Realme Narzo 10 and much more. Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones that we expect to witness the spotlight soon. Take a look at them from below.

Redmi Note 9

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max went official in India, the Redmi Note 9 is yet to be announced. This smartphone is speculated to feature an octa-core processor, a capacious battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging, and other impressive aspects.

Realme X50 Youth 5G

Realme X50 Youth 5G is an upcoming smartphone from the company that is highly rumored. The device is believed to be powered by an the octa-core MediaTek MT6885 SoC and 5G connectivity aspects. It is speculated to get the power from a 4,500 mAh battery under its hood.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 is one of the upcoming devices that haves been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The device will kickstart the launch of a new series called Narzo. And, it is likely to use a HD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a the MediaTek G80 SoC.

Oppo Reno3 A

Oppo Reno3 A is one of the upcoming smartphones expected to be launched in India. As per speculations, the Oppo Reno3 A is said to be similar to the Reno3 Youth in many aspects. The smartphone is believed to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor and more.

Realme X3 5G

Realme X3 5G could be launched with a the Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display, 5G connectivity support as the name indicates, and much more as seen in leaks and reports.

Samsung Galaxy A91

Samsung Galaxy A91 is speculated to be announced with a the Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6.7-inch display, support for fast charging tech, standard connectivity aspects and other features.