Honor 7X camera modes we like

The Honor 7X was launched in India in two variants - one with 32GB and the other with 64GB storage capacities priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively.

The Honor 7X went on sale exclusively via Amazon India on December 7 with exciting launch offers. As expected, the device went out of stock instantly and the next sale is slated to happen on December 14.

The major highlight of the Honor 7X is the dual rear camera setup. The smartphone makes use of two sensors positioned horizontally - one is a 16MP primary camera and the other is a 2MP secondary camera. It goes without saying that the 2MP secondary sensor is responsible for capturing the depth of field information in order to render bokeh effects.

Other than the bokeh effect, the Honor 7X rear camera comes with several camera modes such as Pro photo, Night shot, HDR, Light painting, Time Lapse, filters, effects, slow-mo, Watermark, Good food, and a lot more.

Having said that, we have come up with some camera samples those we have captured using the Honor 7X. We have tried clicking samples using different modes. Take a look at these camera samples to know the capabilities of the smartphone.

Bokeh effect This is a common feature that we have seen in the dual camera smartphones. The bokeh effect feature is bundled both in the front and rear cameras of this smartphone. The above sample shows that the background blur or bokeh effect is rendered pretty impressively. Panorama The panorama mode clicks a 360-degree photo by clicking photos and stitching them together to create an elongated photo of the whole surrounding. Light Painting This mode uses the long exposure captures to create artistic effects. There will be four options - silky water, tail light trails, star track, and light graffiti. These effects will be suitable in the low light conditions. Filter The camera has inbuilt filters as seen on Instagram. You can choose fro Nostalgia, Dawn, Blue, Halo, Valencia, ND, Impact, and Mono. Also, it is possible adjust the intensity level from 1 to 32. Effects The Snapchat-like face effects is also seen in the Honor 7X. You can click a silly photo and share the same with your friends. Watermark The Watermark camera mode adds contextual stickers to your photo based on the current location, date, time and weather. Good food The Good Food mode helps saturate the photos a bit more to give a punchier look to the food items.

Besides these, the camera also comes with document scan to keep track of handwritten notes and receipts, audio note that records up to 10 seconds of audio that can be attached to a photo, slow-mo that will capture a video in slow motion, time lapse, HDR, and pro photo.