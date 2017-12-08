Honor 7X goes out of stock in seconds during its first flash sale on Amazon.in

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has reportedly experienced an overwhelming demand for its recently launched value-based smartphone, the Honor 7X. As per the company, during the smartphone's first flash sale all stocks were claimed within seconds and stocks were closed thereafter.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the first flash sale of the Honor 7X (review) and would like to congratulate all those who managed to get their hands on the device. For consumers who could not register or buy the device during the first flash sale, we would like to remind them to register immediately for the next flash sale that starts on 14th December. Register at Amazon.in and don't miss to get your hands on the global bestseller," said Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group.

The Honor 7X (top features), priced at just Rs. 12,999 (for 32GB version) and Rs. 15,999 (for 64GB version), was recently launched at an event in London and had received more than a million registrations for its first flash sale. The Honor 7X offers true value for money and the attractive price tag coupled with best-in-class features generated a lot of attention from fans all over the country.

Honor 7X has been hailed as one of the best devices of the year, giving an optimal performance at economical price. This well-rounded phone provides one of the highest screens to body ratio with a fancier display - packing a massive 5.9" screen in a sleek body. It gives an immersive visual experience along with picturesque portrait-like photographs.

Honor 7X device sports a dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera supported by a phase detection autofocus and LED flash. Accompanied by special filters and 'Effects' function, amateur photographers too can stand out on social media with superior quality images.

Overall, Honor 7X is an outstanding mid-range smartphone, packed with advanced specifications. And now with flash sales in association with the ICICI Bank, Kindle, and Airtel, the Honor brand has delivered on aggressive pricing and discounts as well. A complete package, without burning a hole in one's pocket - Honor 7X is the ultimate smart buy of the season.

Buyers can get attractive offers while purchasing the Honor 7X on Amazon. Honor will be announcing the offers shortly and for more details on registration, you can click here. Besides, registrations for the second flash sale that is scheduled for December 14, have now commenced.