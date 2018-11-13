Honor 8X vs other bestselling budget smartphones under Rs. 20,000

Honor 8X is new series by Honor. The device looks promising in terms of great features which makes it an ideal phone under a range of Rs. 20K. It has a glass back and metal sides, extremely slim surrounds, and fairly slimline notch.

These factors combine to make the 8X, an amazing device. However, in the same price segment you can also go for other best budget devices which come with plenty of valuable attributes to make your purchasing sufficiently good.

Some of the optimum features rendered by the Honor 8X are it has a very good Full HD-grade screen, a 20MP and 2MP dual-lens rear camera and a 16MP front camera. It offers very high screen-to-body ratio making your display look immersive. It also offers micro USB charging making your battery replenished in quick time.

While, you have a device like Huawei P20 Lite that sports Full vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It features notch display, that sits a 24-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The sensor even offers good amount of details in low light photography. The unit is also equipped with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, that works fast. It is fueled with a non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mah battery, featuring quick charging.

There are few more smartphones coming with more amazing features. To guide you with the best information, we have shared a list of these devices below.