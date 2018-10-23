Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple cameras vs other high-end triple and dual camera smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- The War In The CBI Is Not Between Individuals, But Between Two Groups: K Ragothaman
- Xiaomi Launches Flagship Mi 8 Pro In Taiwan
- 7 Interesting Facts About Lucknow Every Traveller Must Be Aware Of
- Multani Mitti Hacks To Acne That You Should Try Right Now!
- Kalki Koechlin On #MeToo India Movement: There Will Be Collateral Damage, But It's Necessary
- New Hyundai Santro 2018 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3.89 Lakh
- India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview, Where To Watch, Timing
- Apprenticeship Offered Through South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018, 1785 Vacancies Available
Huawei has been flying high ever since the company has unveiled one of its most sought after premium device called Huawei Mate 20 Pro, though the phone is yet to be launched in India. The handset's main highlight is its triple camera set up. While, there are other devices that you can pick as a secondary choice which also feature much better camera module.
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro consists of a primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.
These sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. There is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera at the front, with support for 3D facial unlocking. Its ultra-wide sensor lets you take bigger, wider shots like cityscapes or landscapes, and impressively detailed macro shots.
You can also have a device like the Apple iPhone XS which packs a dual 12MP camera setup which boasts a larger sensor than that found on the iPhone X and an improved TrueTone flash. There's a bunch of new Camera software features incoming too, including a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. Up front, it uses the same 7MP TrueDepth camera which is twice as fast as before. The TrueDepth camera also supports FaceID.
There are other similar handsets that you can check from our list below.
LG V40 ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V40+ ThinQ) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with LG UX
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP camera and 12MP camera
- 8MP front camera, secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS - 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- iPhone XS Max - 6.5-inch (2688 x 1245 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch FHD+ Super Amoled Display with 2316 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP dual pixel +5MP Primary dual camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo
- 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor with Adreno 630, KRYO 385
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 12MP + 12MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
- Exynos 9810 Processor
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 10MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 5MP depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging