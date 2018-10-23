Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple cameras vs other high-end triple and dual camera smartphones

Huawei has been flying high ever since the company has unveiled one of its most sought after premium device called Huawei Mate 20 Pro, though the phone is yet to be launched in India. The handset's main highlight is its triple camera set up. While, there are other devices that you can pick as a secondary choice which also feature much better camera module.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro consists of a primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

These sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. There is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera at the front, with support for 3D facial unlocking. Its ultra-wide sensor lets you take bigger, wider shots like cityscapes or landscapes, and impressively detailed macro shots.

You can also have a device like the Apple iPhone XS which packs a dual 12MP camera setup which boasts a larger sensor than that found on the iPhone X and an improved TrueTone flash. There's a bunch of new Camera software features incoming too, including a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. Up front, it uses the same 7MP TrueDepth camera which is twice as fast as before. The TrueDepth camera also supports FaceID.

