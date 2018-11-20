Honor Black Friday Sale: Discounts and offers on Honor 8X, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor 10 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Recently, Honor phones have come up with a new sale strategy called "Honor Black Friday Sale". With this scheme, you can get some of the best Honor phones under great discounts. Besides, there are other deals which can also make your purchasing an amazing experience.
Certain bids catered by Honor on its official site are 1TB 4G data benefits by Airtel, free game coupons, great cashback and exchange offers, 10 days replacement services, free delivery on above Rs. 500, and 100% manufacturing warranty. Under this plan, you can get some feature Honor devices with great discounts. You also get wallet cashback by Paytm and Mobikwik and through bazaar bargain you can play and win Honor 8X.
The official website Honor offers new launches. The site has a section as of Honor wall that talks about some additional information about few Honor devices that can even benefit you in case you go for purchasing. It is quite mandatory to know this sale has already been started and would come to an end on 23rd November, 2018.
Honor 9 Lite
MRP Price: Rs 13,999
After Discount Price: Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Honor 9N
MRP Price: Rs 9,999
After Discount Price: Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Honor 7S
MRP Price: Rs 8,999
After Discount Price: Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Honor 7A
MRP Price: Rs 10,999
After Discount Price: Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 7C
MRP Price: Rs 12,999
After Discount Price: Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor Play
MRP Price: Rs 21,999
After Discount Price: Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Honor View 10
MRP Price: Rs 21,999
After Discount Price: Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 7X
MRP Price: Rs 13,999
After Discount Price: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10
MRP Price: Rs 35,999
After Discount Price: Rs 32,999
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery