Honor Black Friday Sale: Discounts and offers on Honor 8X, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor 10 and more

Recently, Honor phones have come up with a new sale strategy called "Honor Black Friday Sale". With this scheme, you can get some of the best Honor phones under great discounts. Besides, there are other deals which can also make your purchasing an amazing experience.

Certain bids catered by Honor on its official site are 1TB 4G data benefits by Airtel, free game coupons, great cashback and exchange offers, 10 days replacement services, free delivery on above Rs. 500, and 100% manufacturing warranty. Under this plan, you can get some feature Honor devices with great discounts. You also get wallet cashback by Paytm and Mobikwik and through bazaar bargain you can play and win Honor 8X.

The official website Honor offers new launches. The site has a section as of Honor wall that talks about some additional information about few Honor devices that can even benefit you in case you go for purchasing. It is quite mandatory to know this sale has already been started and would come to an end on 23rd November, 2018.

Honor 9 Lite MRP Price: Rs 13,999

After Discount Price: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Honor 9N MRP Price: Rs 9,999

After Discount Price: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Honor 7S MRP Price: Rs 8,999

After Discount Price: Rs 5,999

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery Honor 7A MRP Price: Rs 10,999

After Discount Price: Rs 7,999

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 7C MRP Price: Rs 12,999

After Discount Price: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor Play MRP Price: Rs 21,999

After Discount Price: Rs 19,999

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Honor View 10 MRP Price: Rs 21,999

After Discount Price: Rs 19,999

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 7X MRP Price: Rs 13,999

After Discount Price: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor 10 MRP Price: Rs 35,999

After Discount Price: Rs 32,999

Key Specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery