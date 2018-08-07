ENGLISH

Honor Play vs other best mid-range smartphones

    Honor has recently launched its latest series from its mid range segment, the Honor Play. The Chinese maker has subsequently launched the device in India for a price of Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The higher variant 6GB RAM/64GB storage tags a price of Rs 23,999.

    An interesting part of the new Honor Play is the GPU Turbo technology. This technology aims to encourage system performance while playing graphics intensive games. The phone is powered by Huawei's flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to further enhance the overall performance.

    Honor has promised that the new handset will receive AI gaming feature later via a software update. Talking about other specifications, the device comes with an elongated 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel resolution) display resulting in a pixel density of 409 ppi. The tall display offers extra screen real estate to consume content, stream videos and run graphics-intensive games. It runs Android 8.1(Oreo) with Huawei's own EMUI 8.2 on top.

    Considering its price, the Honor Play has a cluster of other opponents in the form of mid range smartphones. While the Honor Play uses Huawei's flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to further enhance the overall performance, we have HTC Desire 12 Plus using Snapdragon 450 chipset.

    It is likely to see that the Honor Play flaunts a bigger display than Moto G6 64GB. Besides, the Honor Play is available in two variants in Indian market, whereas Vivo 9 is available only in one variant. There are even more handsets in the list that we have mentioned below, which can be compared with the Honor Play in terms of features.

    HTC Desire 12 Plus

    Best Price of HTC Desire 12 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, 1080p video recording
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2965mAh battery

    Motorola Moto G6 64GB

    Best Price of Moto G6 64GB
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB

    Best Price of Nokia 6.1
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V9

    Best Price of Vivo V9
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
