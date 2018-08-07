Honor Play vs other best mid-range smartphones

Honor has recently launched its latest series from its mid range segment, the Honor Play. The Chinese maker has subsequently launched the device in India for a price of Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The higher variant 6GB RAM/64GB storage tags a price of Rs 23,999.

An interesting part of the new Honor Play is the GPU Turbo technology. This technology aims to encourage system performance while playing graphics intensive games. The phone is powered by Huawei's flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to further enhance the overall performance.

Honor has promised that the new handset will receive AI gaming feature later via a software update. Talking about other specifications, the device comes with an elongated 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel resolution) display resulting in a pixel density of 409 ppi. The tall display offers extra screen real estate to consume content, stream videos and run graphics-intensive games. It runs Android 8.1(Oreo) with Huawei's own EMUI 8.2 on top.

Considering its price, the Honor Play has a cluster of other opponents in the form of mid range smartphones. While the Honor Play uses Huawei's flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to further enhance the overall performance, we have HTC Desire 12 Plus using Snapdragon 450 chipset.

It is likely to see that the Honor Play flaunts a bigger display than Moto G6 64GB. Besides, the Honor Play is available in two variants in Indian market, whereas Vivo 9 is available only in one variant. There are even more handsets in the list that we have mentioned below, which can be compared with the Honor Play in terms of features.

HTC Desire 12 Plus Best Price of HTC Desire 12 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, 1080p video recording

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2965mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 64GB Best Price of Moto G6 64GB

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB Best Price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V9 Best Price of Vivo V9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo V9 Youth Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery