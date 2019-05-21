How to capture 48 MP images on the OnePlus 7 Pro? Features oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear-camera setup

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature a 48 MP camera. The smartphone uses the Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, and the same sensor is being used on other popular smartphones like the Asus ZenFone 6 and the Honor View20. Today, let us learn how to capture 48 MP images on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

It shoots native 12 MP images

Though the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 48 MP camera, the device by default shoots images at 12 MP resolution, using pixel binning technology by combining four pixels into one super-pixel, which will results in good looking images even in low light conditions.

Shooting at 12 MP also has another advantage, which helps the smartphone to save a ton of internal storage. A typical 12 MP image shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro will have an average file size of 2.5 MB, whereas, a 48 MP image on the OnePlus 7 Pro occupies almost 9 MB storage space. Literally, instead of shooting a single 48 MP image, one can shoot four 12 MP images.

Shooting 48 MP images in low-light will result in noisy images, as the sensor size is 0.8 µm, whereas the camera offers 1.6 µm while shooting a 12 MP image.

Advantages of shooting 48 MP images

There is one big advantage in shooting 48 MP images over 12 MP images, that is detailing. Shooting an image at 48 MP will offer a lot more details compared to a 12 MP image. Here is an illustration of the same. The left side image is a 12 MP image, whereas, the right side image is a 48 MP image. These images have been zoomed in to showcase the difference in detail, and which images are more usable, especially after zooming.

How to shoot 48 MP images on the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Open the camera app

Go to pro mode

Select JPG 48 option

Click on capture