10 OnePlus 7 Pro tips and tricks every user should know

Zen Mode

Digital Wellbeing is the new feature that all the tech companies including Google and Facebook are talking about right now. Following the same footprints, OnePlus has come up with a feature called Zen Mode, which locks the phone for 20 minutes. During this time period, you can only answer calls and access the camera. The Zen Mode can be accessed from the Quick Settings menu.

Fnatic Mode

While OnePlus 7 Pro is not marketed as a gaming phone or doesn't have features that the typical gaming phones in the market have, it comes with a Fnatic Mode aimed at letting gaming enthusiasts enjoy a great experience. It has advanced DND mode, which will shut down calls, messages and notifications including low-battery and alarm notifications. It can be enabled from Gaming Mode in Settings and you can add games to the list. Gaming mode will appear whenever you open games and you should tap on Switch to Fnatic Mode from the notification panel.

RAM Boost

The smartphone can learn your usage pattern and predict the load each app will use. This way, it will allocate the available RAM space to the apps and boost the loading speed. This can be enabled by turning on RAM Boost from Settings.

Tweak screen resolution

OnePlus has offered QHD+ resolution with this smartphone making it the first smartphone from the company to feature a screen resolution over 1080p. It is known that the QHD+ resolution will take a toll on the battery life. It is for this reason that the company has added an option to tweak the resolution whenever needed. It can be switched between FHD+ and QHD+ from Display → Resolution.

Video Enhancer

You can watch high-resolution movies using the OnePlus 7 Pro's gorgeous display at QHD+ resolution to enjoy a visual treat. But the experience can be taken to the next level with the Video Enhancer feature. Notably, it does not convert low-resolution videos into HD but enhances the colors making them look vibrant. You will find this option from Settings → Display → Video Enhancer.

Dolby Atmos

Having focused on video, OnePlus has not compromised the audio performance. It has included Dolby Atmos support, which will offer an enhanced audio experience. There are Dynamic, Music and Movie profiles. It also works when earphones are plugged in and these boost the average audio output.

Adjust refresh rate

One of the best features of OnePlus 7 Pro is the support for two refresh rates - 60Hz and 90Hz. The latter is much faster and brings a smooth experience but it takes a toll on the battery life. If you want to have a long-lasting battery life, then you should switch to 60Hz. It can be done from the Display Settings.

Screen Recorder

The smartphone comes with the Screen Recorder feature as well. Besides recording the screen, it also comes with features such as the ability to choose the screen resolution and audio source for videos. The market will appear by default to make it useful. Also, there will be on-screen controls and locking the phone will pause the recording.

Quick Launch

With Quick Launch, you can open your favorite apps in a jiffy. This is done with a long press on the fingerprint icon to choose the app you want to open. You can do this from Settings → Utilities → Quick Launch and add your favorite app shortcuts to the list. Also, you can change the position of these shortcuts as per your preference.

Screen unlock animations

The in-display fingerprint sensor displays a default fingerprint animation. And, this can be changed from Lock screen & security → Fingerprint → Animation effect. There are three settings available and you can choose the one you like.