    Previously, Vi rolled out the Wi-Fi calling feature to select Android smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung. Now, the telco announced the Wi-Fi calling support for Apple iPhones in India. Notably, the telecom giant announced the support for iPhone models running the iOS 14.5 iteration.

    How To Enable Vi Wi-Fi Calling On iPhone

     

    With the support for Wi-Fi calling, iPhone users will be able to make and receive voice calls via a Wi-Fi network instead of using the cellular network. Eventually, this feature will be very helpful in areas where the cellular reception is poor.

    Do keep in mind that Vi Wi-Fi calling support is available only in select regions. Going by the official Vi website, the service is available for users in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kolkata, Goa, and Maharashtra. If you are a Vi user with an iPhone, then here we listed the compatible iPhone models and the process of enabling Wi-Fi calling.

    iPhones Compatible With Vi Wi-Fi Calling

    Firstly, here is a list of iPhone models that support the Vi Wi-Fi calling feature. These include the following models mentioned here.

    Apple iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini, and iPhone SE.

    Pre-Requisites Of Vi Wi-Fi Calling On iPhones

    Before you enable Wi-Fi calling on iPhones, you need to know the pre-requisites of enabling the feature. Firstly, you should have a Wi-Fi connection and an active 4G SIM card. The next requirement is an iPhone that is compatible with Vi Wi-Fi calling. Also, the device should run iOS 14.5 software version. If the device runs a dated version of the software, then you should wait for the update to be rolled out in the coming days.

     

    How To Enable Vi Wi-Fi Calling On iPhone

    Once you meet all the requirements, you should follow the below-mentioned steps. Now, go to Settings -> Phone -> Enable Wi-Fi Calling.

    That's it! You can enjoy Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone by following these steps and carry on uninterrupted voice calls even when there is not much cellular reception on your smartphone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
