Apple To Fix App Tracking Transparency Bug With iOS 14.5.1

Apple's App Tracking Transparency has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced. Apple rolled out the iOS 14.5 with an ATT update along with several new features. However, there seems to be a bug issue with the update as Apple is releasing a new iOS 14.5.1 update to fix it.

Apple iOS 14.5.1 Update

Users began complaining about a bug that was preventing them from accessing the new App Tracking Transparency. Hence, Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 14.5.1 update that fixes the bug, which is sized at 130MB. Apple has also rolled out the iPadOS 14.5.1, watchOS 7.4.1, and the macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 updates.

The changelog for the iOS 14.5.1 notes: "This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

iOS 14.5.1: How To Update

The new update should happen automatically if you've selected automatic updated. If not, you can manually check if the iOS 14.5.1 update is available or not. Head over to the Settings app > General > Software update. If you have the iPhone 6s or above, you should be eligible for the update right away.

That said, there are still reports noting that the iOS 14.5.1 update doesn't fix the bug issue completely. Apparently, the App Tracking Transparency option in the Settings app needs to be addressed manually by users. Further, several reports suggest that users are still unable to access the App Tracking Transparency option even after updating to the latest iOS.

The precise reason is still unclear. To note, the new App Tracking Transparency feature has been the center of discussion in the tech world. The privacy-centric feature gives more power to the use by showing pop-up notifications revealing the data that apps want to collect and its purpose. Once they've updated to the latest iOS, users can either opt-in or out of data collecting, giving them more power. Despite the bug in the feature, the latest update should hopefully resolve the issue.

