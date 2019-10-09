How To Prevent Data Loss While Updating Your OnePlus 7T Features oi-Rohit Arora

I recently switched to the newly launched OnePlus 7T smartphone. Within the first week of using the OnePlus 7T as my primary device, I got a notification for an OTA update with the build number- Oxygen OS 10.0.3.HD65AA. The new OTA update brings the September Android Security Patch and also claims to improve the camera performance, photo quality, and overall user-experience on the OnePlus 7T.

As I went ahead with the installation process (93 % Battery), to my surprise, the device booted up with the recovery screen, which is not the usual case when Android devices from other OEMs receive any OTA updates. The update process was not interrupted by any means so the possibility of an improper OS installation was out of the question.

The recovery screen offered limited choices to complete the update process. To my surprise again, our OnePlus 7T review unit rebooted automatically and went straight onto the Android startup screen even before letting us perform any steps. This led to total loss of data stored on the device which included call logs, phone messages, apps, pictures and other multimedia files.

If you have recently purchased the OnePlus 7T and haven't updated the handset with the latest OTA update, follow these steps to prevent data loss due to the buggy OnePlus update process. Don't forget to back up all the data on the device before installing the new update.

Follow The Below Mentioned Steps To Prevent Data Loss On OnePlus' Buggy Update Cycle:

(Note: These steps are released by OnePlus As A Fix To OnePlus 7T Software Update Issues)

• Download the OTA package from this link and keep the package in Root file. Enter Settings -- System Updates -- Settings (Top Right Corner) -- Local Upgrade -- Via the full OTA package -- Install Now

• Confirm Reboot once the upgrade is done

• Once the device enters Recovery Mode | Choose English -- Wipe Data and Cache -- Erase Everything - Continue -- Reboot

• The process needs to be done again: Download the OTA again and keep it in SD card

• Enter Setting -- System Updates -- Settings (Top Right Corner) -- Local Upgrade -- Via the full OTA package -- Install Now

• Confirm Reboot once the upgrade is done

We couldn't follow the steps as we had already updated our OnePlus 7T unit. We strongly recommend you to backup all your data including call logs, messages, apps, and multimedia files before initiating the update process on the OnePlus 7T.

Notably, this is not the first time that OnePlus users have reported issues with the OTA updates. Recently, some OnePlus 7/7 Pro users reported that their devices won't boot up after an update. The devices were bricked even with proper OS installation process being followed. In such cases, you are left with little or no choice to setup the device from the scratch which can be really painful.

Let us know if you face any issues while updating the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro or the recently launched OnePlus 7T.

