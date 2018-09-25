Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaked renders suggest a triple camera setup

Huawei is all set for the launch of the first set of smartphones with the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC on the 16th of October, where the company will be launching the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The Kirin 980 is the first mobile processor based on a 7nm manufacturing process with a dedicated 5G modem. There have been a numerous amount of leaks and speculations about the design and features of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphones. And now, a set of leaked renders does re-affirm some of the features and the design philosophy of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Triple Leica cameras

Just like the majority of the Huawei flagship smartphones from the last few years, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro also comes with a Leica engineered camera setup. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a triple camera setup crushed inside a square with an LED flash unit. Huawei introduced the triple camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro, and the company is expected to improve the same on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is expected to feature a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and an RGB sensor. Whereas the Huawei P20 Pro has a monochrome lens, a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and an RGB sensor. The Huawei Mate 20 is expected to come with a dual camera setup with a wide-angle lens and an RGB sensor.

In-screen fingerprint sensor

The leaked renders also suggest that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available in different color options including Blue, Black, and Twilight. The smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor on the front or the back side of the smartphone. So, it is ok to assume that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also has the least amount of bezel that we have seen on any Huawei smartphone with a cut-out for notch along with the curved corners on both sides. The smartphone is also speculated to feature Apple iPhone XS like Face ID as well.