Huawei nova 3 Vs other 6GB RAM smartphones

Smartphones have gradually become a basic necessity for us. These small pocket-sized devices have made the human lives simpler and allow us to perform some tasks which were earlier possible only with the help of a PC and Laptops.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale July 2018: Get heavy discounts on premium smartphones

The smartphones available today not only allows us to make/receive calls but also makes it possible for us to capture images/videos, surfing the web and various other tasks.

The speed of a smartphone, however, depends on various factors such as processors, RAM etc. In this article, we have compiled a list of devices that comes with 6GB of RAM. The highlight device is the Huawei nova 3 which features 1.8GHz octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime Day Sale on Top 10 smartphones: Offers on Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Redmi 5 and more

The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. These are some of the specs of the Huawei nova 3, we will discuss the rest in this article and also compare it with the other devices that feature 6GB of RAM.

So, without any further delay let's get to the list and see what other options we have available in the market.

HTC U12 Plus Best Price of HTC U12 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Asus Zenfone 5Z Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging OnePlus 6 128GB Best Price of OnePlus 6 128GB

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Huawei P20 Pro Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5 inch 2K POLED Display

2.36GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB RAM

128GB On-Board Storage

12MP Wide + 13MP Tele Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Qi Wireless Charging

3 Microphones

Single Speaker With Smart Amp

3260 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0