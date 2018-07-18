Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale July 2018: Get heavy discounts on premium smartphones

Related Articles
We are on the Day 3 of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale for July 2018. During the 80-hour sale period, the e-commerce portal aims to offer lucrative discount on a wide range of products including smartphones. If you are in plans to upgrade to a high-end or premium smartphone, then you shouldn't miss this sale happening on Flipkart.
During the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce portal is offering around 70% discount on some products. In addition to the discount, there are exchange offers, interesting buyback guarantee value and other valuable aspects too. Also, there are partner offers such as no cost EMI and cashback from select banks and telecom offers too.
Some premium smartphones available for sale include the Google Pixel 2, Honor 10, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and more. Take a look at the list of similar models available at attractive discounts on Flipkart from below.
22% off on Google Pixel 2 128GB
Best Price of Google Pixel 2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,700mAh battery with fast charging
26% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
14% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
15% off on HTC U11 Plus
Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Offers:
- EMIs from ₹1,960/month
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Best Price of Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
3% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
21% off on Google Pixel 2 XL
Best Price of Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone X
Offers:
- EMIs from ₹2,857/month
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
Best Price of iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camer
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
9% off on Nokia 8 Siroccos
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
2% off on Vivo X21
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging