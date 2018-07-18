Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale July 2018: Get heavy discounts on premium smartphones

We are on the Day 3 of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale for July 2018. During the 80-hour sale period, the e-commerce portal aims to offer lucrative discount on a wide range of products including smartphones. If you are in plans to upgrade to a high-end or premium smartphone, then you shouldn't miss this sale happening on Flipkart.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day: Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more

During the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce portal is offering around 70% discount on some products. In addition to the discount, there are exchange offers, interesting buyback guarantee value and other valuable aspects too. Also, there are partner offers such as no cost EMI and cashback from select banks and telecom offers too.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime Day Sale on Top 10 smartphones: Offers on Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Redmi 5 and more

Some premium smartphones available for sale include the Google Pixel 2, Honor 10, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and more. Take a look at the list of similar models available at attractive discounts on Flipkart from below.