Here's A Roundup Of All Smartphones Launched At IFA 2019

The list has the Motorola One Zoom whose quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor is a center of attraction. It is also the first One series phone to come with a 6.04-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. From the realms of HMD Global, users can see the Nokia 7.2 which offers Bluetooth 5 and USB Type-C port connectivity options.

Other than that, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is going to be an excellent choice for gamers as it is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Not to offer any hinder, the device is backed with a humongous 6,000 mAh battery.

HUAWEI P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Motorola One Zoom

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) Full HD+ OLED screen

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TBwith microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP depth sensing camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola Moto E6 Plus

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB /32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

LG G8X ThinQ / V50S ThinQ 5G

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (V50S ThinQ 5G)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera

32MP front camera

5G (V50S ThinQ), 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Nokia 7.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 6.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 2720 Flip dual screen 4G phone

Key Specs

2.8-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display+ 1.3-inch (240×240 pixels) external display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

1500mAh removable battery

Nokia 800 Tough rugged 4G phone

Key Specs

2.4 inches Display

2 MP Primary Camera

Snapdragon 205

2100 mAh Non-Removable Battery

Nokia 110 (2019)

Key Specs

1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)

FM Radio, Torchlight

Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh removable battery

Sony Xperia 5

Key Specs

6.1 Inch FHD+ HDR OLED Display

Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

Dual SIM

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

IP65/68

3140mAh Battery

ASUS ROG Phone II

Key Specs