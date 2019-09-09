Just In
Here's A Roundup Of All Smartphones Launched At IFA 2019
The ongoing IFA 2019 event in Berlin has so far unveiled many smartphones. All these phones come from higher to lower price category. While some of these phones are offered with Android 10 OS as a future update, a couple of budget phones are shipped with Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.
The list has the Motorola One Zoom whose quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor is a center of attraction. It is also the first One series phone to come with a 6.04-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. From the realms of HMD Global, users can see the Nokia 7.2 which offers Bluetooth 5 and USB Type-C port connectivity options.
Other than that, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is going to be an excellent choice for gamers as it is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Not to offer any hinder, the device is backed with a humongous 6,000 mAh battery.
HUAWEI P30 Pro
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Motorola One Zoom
- 6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) Full HD+ OLED screen
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TBwith microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E6 Plus
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB /32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LG G8X ThinQ / V50S ThinQ 5G
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (V50S ThinQ 5G)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G (V50S ThinQ), 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Nokia 7.2
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 6.2
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 2720 Flip dual screen 4G phone
- 2.8-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display+ 1.3-inch (240×240 pixels) external display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh removable battery
Nokia 800 Tough rugged 4G phone
- 2.4 inches Display
- 2 MP Primary Camera
- Snapdragon 205
- 2100 mAh Non-Removable Battery
Nokia 110 (2019)
- 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM
- Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
- FM Radio, Torchlight
- Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh removable battery
Sony Xperia 5
- 6.1 Inch FHD+ HDR OLED Display
- Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP65/68
- 3140mAh Battery
ASUS ROG Phone II
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
