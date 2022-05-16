We Tried Google Cam On A Non-Pixel Smartphone So You Don't Have To Features oi-Vivek

Being a smartphone enthusiast, I try to experiment with devices to experience the latest features and capabilities of various smartphones. Installing the GCam or Google Camera app on a non-Google/Pixel smartphone is among them. I have been doing this since the time the Redmi Note 5 Pro came out and recently tried to install the same on the Moto G52.

The Moto G52 is a mid-tier 5G smartphone with impressive specifications such as a pOLED display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a triple camera setup with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens. The Moto G52 also supports Camera2 API, which in theory, should allow users to install the Google Camera app without rooting or flagship or a custom ROM.

Installing Google Cam Has Gotten Difficult

I remember installing Google Camera on the Poco F1 with ease. Within minutes, I was able to improve the camera output of the Poco F1 by using a modded Google Camera app. While my urge to install Google Camera over the year was revoked, I was recently intrigued by seeing a plethora of posts on Twitter on how a Google Camera app could drastically improve the camera performance.

This was enough to motivate me for installing the Google Camera app on the Moto G52, and I started looking for the same on Google. Typing "GCam for Moto G52" will get you a lot of results that claim to have a Google Camera app that works with the Moto G52, and the next thing was really shocking.

The first few search results on Google, which seems to have authority over this topic just made me visit multiple websites (redirecting). When I was finally able to download the Google Camera app for the Moto G52, then came another issue. While I was able to install some of these apps, almost every one of them either didn't open or crashed as soon as I clicked on the shutter button.

After over half a dozen of tries, I was finally able to download a working Google Camera app for the Moto G52, and even this one wasn't perfect. When it worked, the Google Camera did take drastically better looking photos when compared to the stock camera app. However, most of the time, the Google Camera just took pictures that turned green in color, making them unusable.

More Risks Than Benefits

While I did see an improvement in the camera performance of the Moto G52 with GCam, it wasn't flawless, as it would end up taking bad pictures more than good ones. Hence, if you are clicking a picture with the Google Cam on the Moto G52, there is no guarantee that you will get a usable picture, hence, I won't recommend users to install Google Camera.

On top of that, the whole process of installing third-party apps, especially an app downloaded from a shady website could contain malware and would ruin the smartphone. While this might not stop enthusiasts from installing the Google Camera app, I would definitely suggest users not install Google Camera or any other app from outside the Google Play Store.

