iPhone 14 Plus Stands No Chance Against Pixel 7 Pro, at Least in India Features oi -Vivek

Google's Pixel 7 Pro is finally here. In a perfect world, this device would compete against smartphones like the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, in select markets like the US. However, in India, with a starting price of Rs. 84,990, the Pixel 7 Pro will compete against the likes of the recently launched iPhone 14 Plus, which costs Rs. 89,900.

While both can be bought at a slightly lower price in India, they seem to be priced similarly and are big-sized flagship smartphones. However, when it comes to hardware specifications, the iPhone 14 Plus does not stand a chance against the Pixel 7 Pro, which is superior to Apple's Plus-sized iPhone in every possible way.

Pixel 7 Pro Has Better Display, Cameras, Design, And More

Just like the iPhone 14 Plus, the Pixel 7 Pro also has a 6.7-inch OLED display. The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro is a much superior one, as it offers variable refresh rate (LTPO 10-120Hz) technology, QHD+ resolution, and it also has slightly curved edges, which gives the Pixel 7 Pro a more premium look when compared to the iPhone 14 Plus.

Similarly, the triple camera setup on the Pixel 7 Pro with a dedicated telephoto (periscope lens) is also better than the 12MP dual-camera setup on the iPhone 14 Plus. In fact, the camera setup on the Pixel 7 Pro can be compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, which costs almost twice as much as the Pixel 7 Pro in India.

When it comes to design, the Pixel 7 looks fresh with a unique-camera layout. While both phones have a metal frame, glass sandwich design, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Pixel 7 Pro with a glossy frame makes it look like a slightly premium offering.

iPhone 14 Plus Has Better Processor

The only good thing about the iPhone 14 Plus when compared to the Pixel 7 Pro is the processor. Despite being powered by a year-old processor, the iPhone 14 Plus's A15 Bionic is much superior to the Tensor G2 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

When it comes to normal day-to-day usage, both phones will deliver a great user experience, and will also receive extended software support. Hence, when it comes to software, both phones are on par with each other.

Verdict: Go For Pixel?

If you have already made up your mind to spend over Rs. 80,000 on a smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 Pro looks very appealing. However, if you are hellbent on getting a large-screen iPhone for this budget, then the iPhone 14 Plus is the only option. Pixel has done a good job when it comes to pricing, making the Pixel 7 Pro an excellent flagship smartphone of 2022.

