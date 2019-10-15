Is 90Hz Display Becoming The Next Big Trend In Smartphones? Features oi-Vivek

Asus was the first company to launch a smartphone with a 90Hz AMOLED display in 2018. Ever since many smartphone brands have launched phones with either a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display that offers significantly better performance over a typical smartphone display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Before going further into the analysis let's understand a bit more about the screen refresh rate.

The screen refresh rate is usually measured in Hertz determining the number of times a display can refresh or update its buffer per second. A screen with a higher refresh rate is always better as it helps the device to load more frames per second, resulting in smoother animations and transitions.

It's Underclockable

Most of the monitors and smartphone screen with a refresh rate higher than 60Hz supports underclocking. In fact, even some of the 60Hz screens can also be underclocked to either 30Hz or 24Hz.

As the display loads more screen per second on a 90Hz panel compared to the one with 60Hz, it also consumes more power. By setting the refresh rate to 60Hz, the power consumption can be controlled to a certain extent, especially on hand-held devices like smartphones.

Helps With Gaming

One of the major applications of a higher refresh rate display is gaming. When a higher refresh rate display is combined with a faster processor, users will notice a significant difference in the overall gaming especially on titles like PUBG or Fortnite.

As of now, most of the Android smartphone makers have started to adopt a 90Hz display, as a result, we have phones that cost less than Rs. 30,000 and still manage to include a higher refresh rate screen.

As of now, the Realme X2 Pro is the most affordable smartphone with a 90Hz display. This phone is likely to launch in December and is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000. Then comes the OnePlus 7T that costs Rs. 37,999. One phone that has one of the best display on a smartphone is the Asus ROG Phone II. The latest gaming phone from Asus comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display that has no competition what so ever.

Our Inference On 90Hz Display Technology

Like every technology, a 90Hz display is still new and costs more than a 60Hz Display. As time progresses, the technology will get affordable and more and more budget brands are likely to incorporate it on their devices.

If you have to make a choice between two phones with a 60Hz display and a 90Hz display, we suggest you go for the 90Hz screen phone even if it costs a bit more.

