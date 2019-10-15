Realme X2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display Officially Launched News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship by Realme has been officially announced in China. The smartphone packs all the high-end features which were previously tipped via teasers and leaks. The key highlight of latest Realme entrant includes a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, quad-rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, and 50W fast-charging support. Following are its pricing and specifications details:

Realme X2 Pro Specifications And Features

The Realme X2 Pro bestows a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel display with TÜV Rheinland Full Care certification. It offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, an FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

It comes with HDR 10+ support, offers a 90hz refresh rate, and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. For imaging, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-rear camera module comprising of a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary lens.

Other sensors include a 13MP telephoto sensor with 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 115-degree FoC, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras can record 960fps slow-motion videos and 4K video recording at 60fps.

The notch upfront accommodates a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. It runs on Android Pie topped with Color OS 6.1 skin.

The Realme X2 Pro is announced in three different configurations - 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. The device also supports external microSD cards, so storage is not going to be an issue.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Tactile Linear Motor for enhanced haptic feedback while gaming, 4G LTE support, liquid cooling technology, and USB Type-C port. Rounding off the spec sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVooc flash charge support.

Realme X2 Price And Availability

The Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 2,699 (approx Rs. 27,209), while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 2,899 (Rs. 29,225 approx). The top model with 12GB RAM is launched at RMB 3,299 (Rs. 33,258 approx).

The Realme X2 Pro will be available for sale starting October 18 in China in Midnight Silver and Ocean Blue colors. The device is set confirmed to launch in December in India, but, there is no specific timeline available.

The on-sheet specifications of the Realme X2 Pro are impressive and the company has already set its benchmark in the budget segment. The latest premium smartphone is launched at pricing similar to the Redmi K20 Pro but offers better hardware. We expect the device to gain fair popularity in the market, considering the reasonable price tag for top-of-the-line specifications.

