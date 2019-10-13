ENGLISH

    Realme X2 Pro India Launch Scheduled For December, Confirms CEO

    By
    |

    Realme X2 Pro is the upcoming affordable flagship smartphone grabbing all the headlines. The device is slated to lunch on October 15 in China and Spain. Ahead of the launch, it is making splashes online via leaks and rumors. The Chinese manufacturer has also teased some of the features; now, it has spilled the beans on Realme XT Pro's Indian availability. Following are the details:

    Realme X2 Pro India Launch Scheduled For December, Confirms CEO

     

    Realme X2 Pro India Launch Confirmed In December 2019

    The Realme X2 Pro will be officially launched in December in the Indian market. Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO, officially revealed this information via Twitter. The tweet also confirms the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and 90Hz display as suggested earlier.

    Realme X2 Pro Hardware And Software

    The Realme X2 Pro recently cleared certification from TENNA giving an insight on the hardware. The device is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It is likely to be available with 8GB RAM and 26GGB storage configuration and run on Android Pie OS with Color OS 6.1 skin on top.

    The device is said to flaunt a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Similar to OnePlus 7T, the Realme XT Pro's display will also offer a 90HZ display rate. There will be a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone is confirmed to come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

    For optics, Reamle will be equipping the X2 Pro with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The sensors will include a 64MP Samsung primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor.

     

    The rear-cameras are said to offer a 3X optical and 20X hybrid zoom. For selfies and video calling, the device is likely to be equipped with a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. To keep everything in check, there will be a 3,900 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC flash charge support.

    realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
