Realme X2 Pro Launch Date Revealed; Most Affordable Snapdragon 855 Plus Phone? News oi-Vivek

Realme started its journey as a budget smartphone brand and the company is upping the ante with every smartphone launch. Finally, the company is all set to unveil its first flagship smartphone -- the Realme X2 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The brand has already confirmed some of the specifications of its upcoming device via various means.

Now, a post on Weibo hints that the Realme X2 Pro will be going live on October 15th. The Realme X2 Pro is the most powerful smartphone till date from the company or at least the leaks suggest so.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

The Realme X2 Pro will rock a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Just like the recently launched OnePlus 7T the Realme X2 Pro will also have a 90Hz refresh-rate panel, which can be tweaked down to 60Hz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC will be running the show with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The most expensive model of the Realme X2 Pro is likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is also likely to launch with Android 10 OS with ColorOS skin on top.

The phone will borrow the quad-camera setup from the Realme XT with some minor tweaks. Though the device retains the 64MP Samsung sensor and the 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, the phone replaces the 2MP macro lens with a telephoto lens, again, a first for a Realme smartphone.

A 4,000 mAh battery will power the smartphone with 50W VOOC charging technology, which can refuel the battery in a short span of time. Besides, the phone will also support features like NFC and UFS 3.0 based storage that no other Realme smartphone possesses.

